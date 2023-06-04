(PC: Maui Economic Opportunity)

Applications for annual federally funded energy credit assistance for low-income residents, who are not in crisis but require help to pay their heating and cooling bills, are now being accepted via mail or in-person through the end of June.

Maui Economic Opportunity helps administer the popular once-a-year Hawaiʻi Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program in Maui County.

The program provides a credit on utility accounts based on income and number of people in the household with the state determining the total number to receive assistance. The federal funds pass through the state.

Maui Economic Opportunity Community Services processes applications, sends them to the state, which then distributes a credit line to applicants through Hawaiian Electric or Hawaiʻi Gas. Some clients can make their credit last for longer than six months.

The deadline to apply for the Hawaiʻi Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program is 4:30 p.m. on June 30. Applications will not be accepted after the deadline.

This energy credit is one of two similar programs. The other program, Energy Crisis Intervention, continues to operate, generally giving out 15 allotments a month – though for June all households that have received a disconnection or past-due notice can receive assistance.

A household can only get assistance once a year from either program. Applicants must submit their most recent electric bill, identification for all adult household members and social security numbers for all household members older than 1 year old and proof of citizenship, gross annual income and residence.

Applications for the program are available online at meoinc.org or may be picked up at the Maui Economic Opportunity office at 99 Mahalani St. in Wailuku.

Completed forms must be mailed or dropped off at the Maui Economic Opportunity Wailuku office; emailed forms will not be accepted.

Funding for the Hawaiʻi Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program is provided by the federal Office of Community Services, Division of Energy Assistance, and managed by the State of Hawaiʻi Office of Community Services.

For more information, call 808-249-2970.