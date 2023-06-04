Maui Surf

Maui Surf Forecast for June 04, 2023

June 4, 2023, 6:00 AM HST
Shores
Today
Monday




Surf

Surf




AM
PM
AM
PM 




North Facing
0-2
0-2
0-2
0-2 




West Facing
1-3
1-3
1-3
1-3 




South Facing
2-4
2-4
2-4
2-4 




East Facing
1-3
1-3
1-3
1-3 







TODAY







Weather
Partly sunny. Isolated showers. 




High Temperature
In the lower 80s. 




Winds
East winds 10 to 15 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low -0.7 feet 07:54 AM HST.




High 2.8 feet 03:40 PM HST.











Sunrise
5:44 AM HST. 




Sunset
7:04 PM HST.









TONIGHT







Weather
Partly cloudy. Isolated showers. 




Low Temperature
In the lower 60s. 




Winds
East winds 5 to 10 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low 0.9 feet 10:27 PM HST.




High 1.2 feet 01:57 AM HST.
















MONDAY







Weather
Mostly sunny. Isolated showers. 




High Temperature
In the lower 80s. 




Winds
East winds around 10 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low -0.7 feet 08:34 AM HST.




High 2.8 feet 04:25 PM HST.











Sunrise
5:44 AM HST. 




Sunset
7:05 PM HST.









Swell Summary




A mix of south-southwest and south-southeast swells will continue to support small surf along south facing shores each day this week. Surf along east facing shores will remain small over the next several days due to the light trades. Although confidence is low, surf along exposed north and west facing shores could see a small increase late Wednesday through the second half of the week. 




NORTH SHORE 


				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Semi clean/textured in the morning with ESE winds 10-15mph. Sideshore/choppy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting E 15-20mph. 


SOUTH SHORE 


				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Glassy in the morning with N winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting W 5-10mph. 


WEST SIDE 


				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Clean with E winds 5-10mph in the morning increasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon. 




Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com

 
  
 
        
				

					

            
          

          

					              
                            
                            
                            
              					

					
