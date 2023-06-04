Shores Today Monday Surf Surf AM PM AM PM North Facing 0-2 0-2 0-2 0-2 West Facing 1-3 1-3 1-3 1-3 South Facing 2-4 2-4 2-4 2-4 East Facing 1-3 1-3 1-3 1-3

TODAY Weather Partly sunny. Isolated showers. High Temperature In the lower 80s. Winds East winds 10 to 15 mph. Tides Kahului Low -0.7 feet 07:54 AM HST. High 2.8 feet 03:40 PM HST. Sunrise 5:44 AM HST. Sunset 7:04 PM HST.

TONIGHT Weather Partly cloudy. Isolated showers. Low Temperature In the lower 60s. Winds East winds 5 to 10 mph. Tides Kahului Low 0.9 feet 10:27 PM HST. High 1.2 feet 01:57 AM HST.

MONDAY Weather Mostly sunny. Isolated showers. High Temperature In the lower 80s. Winds East winds around 10 mph. Tides Kahului Low -0.7 feet 08:34 AM HST. High 2.8 feet 04:25 PM HST. Sunrise 5:44 AM HST. Sunset 7:05 PM HST.

Swell Summary

A mix of south-southwest and south-southeast swells will continue to support small surf along south facing shores each day this week. Surf along east facing shores will remain small over the next several days due to the light trades. Although confidence is low, surf along exposed north and west facing shores could see a small increase late Wednesday through the second half of the week.

NORTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Semi clean/textured in the morning with ESE winds 10-15mph. Sideshore/choppy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting E 15-20mph.

SOUTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Glassy in the morning with N winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting W 5-10mph.

WEST SIDE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Clean with E winds 5-10mph in the morning increasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon.