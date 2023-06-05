Maui News

Keiki Community Career Day at Maui Marketplace, June 10

June 5, 2023, 11:38 AM HST
Maui Marketplace invites visitors and local residents alike to explore and learn about the unique vehicles that help our community every day. This free, family event takes place on June 10 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. in the Maui Marketplace parking lot.

Attending the event and providing the vehicles for all ages to explore and tour are the Maui Fire and Police Departments, AMR Ambulance, Maui Disposal, Maui Humane Society, Goodfellow Bros., Rojac Trucking Inc. and Alex Gomes Trucking.

Families may also enjoy face painting, sweet treats by Choke Ice Cream, Lego car racing and mini-figure building by Brickhaus Designs, as well as fun activities hosted by the community vehicles. Maui Humane Society will also have dogs that are available for adoption. 

“This is Maui Marketplace’s first community event and we are thrilled to see the County of Maui and all the vendors get involved,” said Lisa Foth, property manager of Maui Marketplace. “We are excited to see the keiki and community come together for this event to learn more about the careers in these companies and the vehicles that serve the islands every day.”

To learn more about Maui Marketplace current store openings and hours visit www.mauimarketplacehi.com.

