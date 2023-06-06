Maui Keiki Tilapia Fishing Tournament.

Registration starts June 13 for the popular Keiki Tilapia Fishing Tournament, presented by Hawaiian Electric, Kā‘anapali Golf Courses, and Maui United Way. The 11th annual tournament takes place on Aug. 26, from 7:30 to 9 a.m., at the Kā‘anapali Golf Course Pond as a benefit for Maui United Way.

This “tag and release” event is open to youths, ages two to 18 years old for a registration fee of $25 per participant (includes an event t-shirt).

Online registration begins at 7 a.m. on Tuesday, June 13 at keikifishingtournament.rsvpify.com or by visiting the Maui United Way homepage at www.mauiunitedway.org. This website will be live when online registration begins. All registrations will be online this year. Registration will remain open until 12 p.m. on Friday, June 16 or until the 650-participant cap is met, whichever comes first. Registration is confirmed at the time of payment. For registration assistance, contact Maui United Way at 808-244-8787.

“We couldn’t be more excited to announce the return of the Keiki Tilapia Fishing Tournament,” said Nick Winfrey, President of Maui United Way. “This event has become a highlight of the year for our community, bringing families together for a day of outdoor fun. We are confident that this year’s tournament will be the biggest and best yet. The Keiki Tilapia Fishing Tournament not only promises a memorable day for participants but also supports Maui United Way’s mission to improve lives and create lasting change within the local community.”

“Our Hawaiian Electric ‘ohana always looks forward to being able to host this event every year and after a three-year hiatus, we’re excited to bring it back,” said Shayna Decker, director of government and community affairs for Hawaiian Electric – Maui County. “We’re honored to be able to support Maui United Way and all the wonderful work they do.”

“The staff of Kā‘anapali Golf Courses is pleased to welcome back the Keiki Tilapia Fishing Tournament,” said Karl Reul, General Manager. “It’s a fun and memorable experience for families to cheer on the keiki and enjoy this unique event on Maui, while providing valuable support to the Maui United Way. Best of luck to all of the participants!”

Parking arrangements will be different than in previous events. All participant parking will be at the Lahaina Civic Center and shuttles to and from the event will begin at 5 a.m. by Polynesian Adventure Activities. A drop-off area will be available at the golf course for families and participants to drop off items and passengers before parking.

During the tournament, keiki will be vying for the “Biggest Tilapia” of the day in their age category. At the last tournament held in 2019, over $25,000 was raised for Maui United Way, a nonprofit organization that raises funds to support Maui’s most vital needs through their partner agency health and human services programs.