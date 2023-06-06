Maui News

Maui man dies in e-bike collision on Lahaina Bypass

June 6, 2023, 3:40 PM HST
* Updated June 6, 3:56 PM
A 62-year-old Lahaina man suffered fatal injuries in a motor vehicle crash on the Lahaina Bypass on Tuesday morning. Police say the man was operating an electric bike and was attempting to travel east across the Lahaina Bypass at the Honoapiʻilani Highway intersection when a black 1999 Toyota Tacoma traveling southbound collided into him.

The incident was reported at approximately 8:21 a.m. on Tuesday, June 6, 2023 on the Lahaina Bypass, 0.5 miles south of Honoapiʻilani Highway (MP-1) in Lahaina.

The operator of the Toyota, a 28-year-old Lahaina female, immediately stopped and remained on the scene, according to police.

As a result of this collision, the bicyclist was ejected onto the roadway according to a preliminary report filed by police.  Life-saving measures were performed on the man; however, he succumbed to his injuries at the scene, police said.  The victim’s identity is currently being withheld pending next of kin notification.

Police say the operator of the Toyota was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the collision and the vehicle’s airbags did not deploy. The bicyclist was not wearing a helmet at the time of the collision, according to the report.

Police say the involvement of speed is not a factor in this collision. The involvement of alcohol and drugs is pending toxicology results.

This was Maui County’s sixth traffic fatality of 2023, compared to 11 at the same time last year.

