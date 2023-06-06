Lahaina Bypass at Kai Hele Ku (12:15 p.m., 6.6.23) PC: Hawaiʻi Department of Transportation

Update: 12:29 p.m., June 6, 2023

Maui police have confirmed that the Lahaina Bypass is now OPEN in both directions. Motorists are advised to drive with patience and expect delays as traffic takes time to resume its normal flow. The road was closed for more than three hours since 8:45 a.m. due to a fatal motor vehicle accident involving a bicyclist and a motor vehicle near the Honoapiʻilani Highway. A more detailed accident synopsis will be posted after police have concluded a preliminary investigation. Please check back for updates.

Update: 12:12 p.m., June 6, 2023

Traffic cameras are starting to show some movement on the Lahaina Bypass again, but we are awaiting official word from the Maui Police Department on the status of the road. It was closed since around 8:45 a.m. due to a fatal motor vehicle accident involving a bicyclist and a motor vehicle near the Honoapiʻilani Highway. A more detailed accident synopsis will be posted after police have concluded a preliminary investigation. Please check back for updates.

Update: 12 p.m, 11:12 a.m., June 6, 2023

The Lahaina Bypass remains closed following a fatal motor vehicle accident involving a bicyclist and a motor vehicle reported at around 8:45 a.m. near the Honoapiʻilani Highway in West Maui. A police investigation is underway. There is no estimated time for when the road will reopen.

Update: 9:45 a.m., June 6, 2023

A fatal motor vehicle accident has forced the closure of the Lahaina Bypass at the Honoapiʻilani Highway in West Maui. The accident involved a bicyclist and a motor vehicle, Maui police spokesperson Alana Pico tells Maui Now. An investigation is currently underway and there is no estimated time for when the road will be reopened. The closure went into effect at around 8:47 a.m. on Tuesday, June 6, 2023.

Lahainabypass at Kai Hele Ku. (9:30 a.m., 6.6.23) PC: Hawaiʻi Department of Transportation.

Original Post: 8:47 a.m. June 6, 2023

The Lahaina Bypass is closed at Honoapiʻilani Highway in West Maui due to a motor vehicle accident. The closure went into effect at around 8:47 a.m. on Tuesday, June 6, 2023. There is no estimated time for when the road will reopen.