Willie Nelson is known for his seven-decade music career, but through the years he also has been an activist, including co-founding and headlining Farm Aid. The 1985 star-studded concert in Champagne, Ill., raised more than $7 million for Americaʻs farmers.

On Saturday night, Nelson again will be helping to raise funds to feed people. This time on Maui, his long-time part-time home. He will be at the Maui Arts & Cultural Center for the World Premiere Screening of “Long Story Short: Willie Nelson 90, A Star-Studded Concert Celebrating Willie’s 90th Birthday.”

Proceeds will go to the Maui Food Bank.

Willie Nelsonʻs world film premiere is just one of the many things to do on Maui this upcoming week of June 8 to 14. Below is our Top 20 list.

No. 1 — World Film Premiere of Willie Nelson’s 90th Birthday (June 10, Kahului)

The World Premiere screening of Willie Nelson’s 90th birthday party includes an in-person introduction of the film by the iconic singer songwriter. Pre-show music includes “The Acousticatz,” featuring Gail Swanson, Steve Grimes and Cheryl Rae.

The limited theatrical release will feature a selection of the most memorable moments and unforgettable collaborations from the star-studded, two-day concert event celebrating Willie Nelson’s milestone 90th birthday that was recorded live on April 29 and 30 before a sold-out crowd at the legendary Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles.

There were performances by Willie Nelson, Keith Richards, Snoop Dogg, George Strait, Chris Stapleton, Miranda Lambert, Neil Young, Sheryl Crow, Jack Johnson.

For tickets for the film premiere at the Maui Arts & Cultural Center, go to mauiarts.org The MACC Box Office is not open for window sales but is available for ticketing inquiries only Tuesday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., or by phone at 808-242-7469. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. and the film premiere starts at 7 p.m. Ticket proceeds will go to benefit the Maui Food Bank.

No. 2 — Asiaʻs Phoenix Morissette performs at MACC (June 11, Kahului)

Morissette

International star Morissette from the Philippines will perform her “Fly High Live On Maui” concert at the Maui Arts & Cultural Center on Sunday at 6:30 p.m.

Known as Asiaʻs Phoenix for her unrivaled vocal prowess, she was chosen to sing the official Asia release of “A Whole New World” for Disney’s live action “Aladdin.” Here’s Morisette performing the song Never Enough.

Morisette sings the song Never Enough.

For more information or to get tickets, go to mauiarts.org The MACC Box Office is not open for window sales but is available for ticketing inquiries only Tuesday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., or by phone at 808-242-7469.

No. 3 — 7th Annual World Whale Film Festival benefit (Thursday, June 8)

The 2023 7th Annual World Whale Film Festival showcases movies and documentaries by powerful storytellers from around the world. Inspiring action for a better, bluer future, the festival raises awareness about the ocean, marine wildlife conservation, Indigenous ecological knowledge, environmental stewardship and solutions for the ocean and humanity.

The festival takes place at the Ocean Organic Farm & Distillery in Kula on Thursday from 4 to 9 p.m. Ticket proceeds support ocean research, education and conservation. Dinner and cocktails are included. There also is a VIP & filmmaker Cocktail Cruise on Friday. For more information, click here.

No. 4 – 42nd Annual Kapalua Wine & Food Festival (June 8-11)

The 42nd Annual Kapalua Wine & Food Festival celebrates the finest culinary trends in wine and food, featuring premiere wines. There are festival passes and wine tasting seminars, a Grand Tasting Gala and Winemaker Dinners. Ala carte tickets also are available to specific events, including a journey of European wines at the Plantation House led by Josh Orr, master sommelier of Broadbent Selections, with a dinner by Chef Jared Krausen.

The festival runs Thursday through Sunday at the Kapalua Resort with a gathering of connoisseurs enjoying fine wines and culinary delights. For more information and tickets, go to the festival schedule.

No. 5 — Multiple Grammy winner George Kahumoku performs at 2 Maui locations (June 10 Kaʻanapali; June 14 Lahaina)

George Kahumoku Jr.

Multiple Grammy winner George Kahumoku Jr. — a master slack key guitarist, songwriter, world-traveling performer, teacher, artist and storyteller — received the Lifetime Achievement Award last year from the Hawai’i Academy of Recording Artist.

Kahumoku will performs at Leilani’s in Kaʻanapali Saturday from 7 to 9 p.m. and at the Nāpili Kai Beach Club on June 14 from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. For more information including tickets, go to slackkeyshow.com.

Here’s an interview with Kahumoku.

No. 6 — Makai Jazz Group at youth music benefit (June 11, Lahaina)

Jazz pianist Jeff Hellmer performs Sunday in Lahaina.

Jazz Maui presents the Makai Jazz Group, with pianist Jeff Hellmer, at the Maui Ku’ia Chocolate Factory on Sunday, from 5 to 7 p.m.

Helmer was a finalist two times in the Great American Jazz Piano Competition, also served as the long-time director of the University of Texas Jazz Orchestra and led performances of the band at the North Sea and Montreux Jazz Festivals.

The quartet also includes bassist Ashton Yarbrough, drummer Paul Marchetti and vocalist Pohai Mo’iha. Advance ticket purchase is required and tickets are available by clicking here or at JazzMaui.org. The ticket proceeds go to benefit Jazz Maui’s youth music workshops on Maui.

No. 7 — Kaina Kountry Anniversary Party (June 9, Wailea)

Maui’s popular country music band Kaina Kountry celebrates its 12th year as a band with an Anniversary Party at Mulligans On The Blue on Friday from 6 to 8 p.m. Admission is $10.

Kaina Kountry’s setlist includes a blend of classic country and classic rock tunes with some local favorites. Band members are: Andy “Bear” Kaina (guitar/vocals), Justin Morris (guitar/vocals), Glenn Cambra(drums), Raymond Cabebe (bass/vocals) and David Fraser (keyboards, harmonica, accordian, vocals). There will be dancing and giveaways at the anniversary party. For reserved seating, call 808-874-1131.

No. 8 — Billboard artist Cas Haley at da Playground Maui (June 8, Māʻalaea)

Billboard Chart artist and Texas native Cas Haley will perform with Pat Simmons Jr. at da Playground Maui.

Haley is a soulful contemporary artist who has captured the heart of America through his upbeat Motown reminiscent melodic lyrics and rhythmic guitar-riffs, which are infused with a groovy surf-roots signature sound. With more than 50 million YouTube views and more than two million SoundCloud followers, his music conveys messages of hope, love and unity.

He gained national attention in 2007 as as finalist on NBC’s “America’s Got Talent,” and has been on tours with the likes of UB40, Al Green, Sheryl Crow, SOJA, Ziggy Marley, Blues Traveler, Something Corporate, The Rocket Summer, and Anuhea and Medicine For The People.

The show begins at 8 p.m. on Thursday. For more information, including tickets, go to daplaygroundmaui.com or call 808-727-2571. Must be 21 or older. Parking is free after 5 p.m.

No. 9 — Japanese O’bon season begins (June 8, Kahului)

It’s the Japanese O’bon season where the Japanese and other Buddhists commemorate and reunite with deceased ancestors. It’s believed that ancestral spirits visit their relatives, then return to their afterlife.

The Bon dance is a celebration of this season, with a mixture of Hawaii influences. Buddhist members sell a variety of island food. Visitors are welcome.

The next Bon Dance is at the Pu’unene Nichiren Mission at 9 Ani Street in Kahului on Saturday at 7:30 p.m. Similar events will take place at different temples through Sept. 9.

No. 10 — Encore! The play Misery at ProArts (June 8-11, Kihei)

Multiple winner of Maui’s 2022 Standing Ovation Awards, the play Misery closes its last week at ProArts Theatre with performances from Thursday through Saturday at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday at 5 p.m.

The play “Misery,” based on the novel by Stephen King and written by successful screen play writer William Goldman, features Aiko Krueger, Brian Connolly and Scott McLelland. The play revolves around a former nurse who takes care of a recovering novelist, but keeps him prisoner until he resurrects her favorite fictional character whose name is “Misery.” Goldman also wrote the script for the film All The President’s Men. For more information including tickets, go to ProArtsMaui.org or call 808-463-6550.

No. 11 — Falsetto champ featured at Ocean Organic Vodka (June 10, Kula)

Lahela Lee Park 2022 Falsetto Contest Champion

Falsetto champion Lahela Lee Park of Hāna performs at The Point Cafe at Ocean Organic Vodka in Kula on Saturday from 5 to 7 p.m. Park was selected as the 2022 Carmen Hulu Lyndsey Falsetto Champion at a competition at the Ritz Carlton Kapalua Resort.

Other performers this upcoming week at Ocean Organic Vodka are listed below. There is no cover charge.

June 9: Jason Arcilla, island-style music

June 11: Naumaka Pauole and Chayce Tancayo, Hawaiian style duo

June 12: Ukulele/falsetto master CJ Boom Hekejahi

June 13: Jazz and blues saxophonist Joie Yasha, pianist Jeff Hellmer

June 14: Randall Rospond, “funky, groovin, poetic folk.”

No. 12 — Inna Vision at da Playground (June 10, Māʻalaea)

The international reggae group Inna Vision, which started in Maui and now represents Hawaiian Reggae on a global stage, will perform with Bengali Arkangel and Chala at da Playground Maui on Saturday at 10 p.m. Since 2008, Inna Vision has performed in more than 70 cities while bridging the gap between Europe, Jamaica and Tahiti.

For more information, including tickets, go to daplaygroundmaui.com or call 808-727-2571. Must be 21 or older. Parking is free after 5 p.m. General admission is $20.

No. 13 — Jazz and blues at Fleetwood’s (June 8, Lahaina)

It’s a double lineup of talent on two separate stages at Fleetwood’s in Lahaina on Thursday from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. Jazz and R&B singer Sheryl Ellis and band will perform on the rooftop stage, while the House Shakers, including members of the Mick Fleetwood Blues Band, entertain on the Maui stage. Grammy-winning Lenny Castallanis provides the vocals and plays the bass.

For more information including reservations, go to fleetwoodsonfrontst.com or call 808-669-MICK.

No. 14 — Benoits perform jazz at two Maui locations (June 11, Wailea & June 13, Wailuku)

Angela and Phil Benoit

Jazz performers Angela and Phil Benoit entertain at Pita Paradise Sunday at 6 p.m. and at The Empanada Lady in Wailuku Tuesday from 6 to 8 p.m.

The couple sings jazz, pop and Broadway show tunes. For more information, go to benoitjazzworks.com or pitaparadisehawaii.com or call 808-879-7177.

No. 15 — Eric Gilliom & Vince Esquire at Nalus (June 8, Kihei)

Vince Esquire and Eric Gilliom

Multi-talented singer-actor Eric Gilliom performs with masterful instrumentalist Vince Esquire at Nalu’s South Shore Grill on Thursday from 7 to 9 p.m.

For more information, go to ericgilliom.com, vinceesquire.com or naluskihei.com.

No. 16 — Nara Boone and Liz Morales at Ritz Carlton (June 10 & 14, Kapalua)

Singers Nara Boone and Liz Morales will be performing island soul-influenced blues and R&B at the Alaloa Lounge at the Ritz Carlton Kapalua on Saturday and next Wednesday.

Morales will be singing at 6 p.m., then will be joined by Boone from 7 to 9 p.m. Boone was the voice of the long-running historical entertainment musical ‘Ulalena at Maui Myth & Magic Theatre.

No. 17 — Randall Rospond performs at South Shore Tiki Lounge (June 12, Kīhei)

Songwriter-singer Randall Rospond performs “funky, groovin’ poetic folk” at South Shore Tiki Lounge on Monday from 4 to 6 p.m. He’s coming out with a new CD. He has opened concerts for Leon Russell, John Prine and Jackson Brown.

For more information, go to SouthShoreTiki.com or call 808-874-6444.

No. 18 — Tempa Singer-Nave performs at Mulligan on the Blue (June 10, Wailea)

Tempa Singer-Nave performs original soul folk and eclectic covers at Mulligans on Saturday from 6 to 8 p.m.

She sings with guitarist-singer Naor Nave and violinist Willie Wainwright. For more information, go to mulligansontheblue.com or call 808-874-1131.

No. 19 — Songwriter Danyel Alana performs at Hula Grill (June 13 & 14, West Maui)

Danyel Alana performs at Hula Grill on Tuesday from 5:30 to 8 p.m. and the Montage Kapalua Bay’s Cane and Canoe on Wednesday from 6 to 8:30 p.m. Alana’s music includes a wide variety of genre including R&B, rock and blues. She’s performed with Willie Nelson, Buddy Miles, Mick Fleetwood and The Wailers.

Check out her latest album “Soul Love” on her website at danyelalana.com.

No. 20 — Damien Awai performs at 2 Maui locations (June 8, Lahaina & June 10, Kīhei)

Damien Awai

Singer-songwriter Damien Awai will perform at Haleakava at 602 Front Street in Lahaina on Thursday and at 1794 South Kīhei Road in South Maui Saturday — both from 8 to 10 p.m. His songs are “organic island music,” including his song Rainforest Reggae.

For more information, go to damienawai.com or haleakava.com or call 808-344-0427.

