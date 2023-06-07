A water service outage has been reported at Kamaʻole Beach Park III and the Kīhei Boat Ramp. The Maui Department of Water Supply reports the outage will continue until 3:30 p.m. on June 7, due to a resurfacing project.

A section of South Kīhei Road will be closed in the area and traffic will be detoured to Keonekai Road and Ala Koa Street.