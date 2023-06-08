Shores Today Friday Surf Surf AM PM AM PM North Facing 2-4 3-5 2-4 2-4 West Facing 0-2 0-2 0-2 0-2 South Facing 1-3 1-3 1-3 1-3 East Facing 1-3 1-3 1-3 2-4

TODAY Weather Mostly sunny. Isolated showers. High Temperature In the mid 80s. Winds East winds around 15 mph. Tides Kahului Low -0.1 feet 10:51 AM HST. Sunrise 5:44 AM HST. Sunset 7:06 PM HST.

TONIGHT Weather Partly cloudy. Scattered showers. Low Temperature In the mid 60s. Winds East winds around 15 mph. Tides Kahului High 2.5 feet 06:59 PM HST. Low 0.7 feet 02:43 AM HST.

FRIDAY Weather Mostly sunny. Isolated showers. High Temperature In the lower 80s. Winds East winds around 15 mph. Tides Kahului High 0.8 feet 06:08 AM HST. Low 0.3 feet 11:48 AM HST. Sunrise 5:44 AM HST. Sunset 7:06 PM HST.

Swell Summary

Small surf will continue along south facing shores as a mix of long period south and southwest (170-220 degree) swells continues into next week. Surf along exposed north and west facing shores may increase slightly today as a west-northwest to northwest (300-320 degree) swell fills in from former Typhoon Mawar. Surf along east facing shores will remain small today due to weaker trade winds. A slight increase is expected Friday into the weekend as trade winds strengthen.

NORTH SHORE

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Semi clean/sideshore texture and current in the morning with ESE winds 15-20mph. Sideshore/choppy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the E.

SOUTH SHORE

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Glassy in the morning with N winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting W 5-10mph.

WEST SIDE

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Clean with E winds 5-10mph in the morning increasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon.