Children in the Maui Economic Opportunity Head Start program offer a sendoff to Moloka‘i Branch Manager Yolanda Reyes at her retirement celebration in March 2022. Maui Economic Opportunity photo

Valley Isle Community Federal Credit Union hosts a school supplies drive, June 26 to July 28 to benefit children who have completed Maui Economic Opportunity Head Start program and are transitioning to kindergarten.

Head Start is a preschool program offered at no cost to income-qualifying families on Maui and Molokaʻi.

Items being collected include:

Composition notebooks, wide ruled.

Crayola markers, broad tip, 10 count.

Crayola crayons, large, 8 count.

Crayola crayons, 24 count.

Plastic pencil boxes.

Glue sticks.

Glue bottles.

Scissors, blunt tip.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

The supplies may be dropped off at the credit union’s branches in Kahului (160 Paʻahana St.), Wailuku (69 N. Market St.) and Lahaina (40 Kupuohi St., No. 102). Hours are 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. weekdays; the Lahaina Branch is closed Mondays and Wednesdays and from noon to 1:15 p.m. each day for lunch.

MEO Head Start serves Maui and Molokaʻi families, who are homeless, on Temporary Assistance for Needy Families or Supplemental Security Income or meet poverty income guidelines, and children who are in foster care or have special needs. The program, which receives county and federal funding, serves 3 and 4 year olds and is offered without charge to families.

For more information about Head Start, call 808-249-2988.