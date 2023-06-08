The Sentry Tournament of Champions returns to The Plantation Course at Kapalua in January as the opening event of the 2024 PGA TOUR Season. The event will feature one of the most accomplished fields in golf at one of the most unique settings on the PGA TOUR.

Emiliano Grillo, Jason Day, Wyndham Clark and Tony Finau are among the latest players to qualify for the 2024 Sentry Tournament of Champions. File photo by Wendy Osher.

The TOUR’s annual stop on Maui welcomes TOUR winners from the previous calendar year and the top 50 players from the final FedExCup Playoffs and Eligibility Points List. With their recent titles, Emiliano Grillo, Jason Day, Wyndham Clark and Tony Finau are among the latest players to qualify for the 2024 Sentry Tournament of Champions.

Charles Schwab Challenge

Grillo defeated Adam Schenk on the second playoff hole to win the Charles Schwab Challenge for his second career TOUR title almost eight years after winning his first. The span between the Argentinian’s first TOUR victory (2015 Fortinet Championship) and the 2023 Charles Schwab Challenge win is 7 years, 7 months and 10 days, marking the second-longest victory drought snapped this season (Chris Kirk/The Honda Classic/7 years, 9 months, 2 days).

The win qualified Grillo for a return trip to the Sentry Tournament of Champions where he finished T18 in 2016 in his lone appearance.

AT&T Byron Nelson

Day secured his 13th career PGA TOUR victory and second win (2010) at the AT&T Byron Nelson defeating both Si Woo Kim and Austin Eckroat. The win marks the Australian’s first TOUR title since the 2018 Wells Fargo Championship – a span of five years and eight days.

The 35-year-old became the 83rd player to reach 13 wins on TOUR and first since Jordan Spieth at the 2022 RBC Heritage. The title qualified Day for his sixth appearance at the Sentry Tournament of Champions (2011/T9; 2015/T3; 2016/T10; 2017/T12; 2019/13).

Wells Fargo Championship

Clark earned his first PGA TOUR victory at the Wells Fargo Championship beating Xander Schauffele by four strokes at Quail Hollow Club. The 29-year-old became the sixth player to make the Wells Fargo Championship his maiden TOUR title, joining Anthony Kim (2008), Rory McIlroy (2010), Rickie Fowler (2012), Derek Ernst (2013) and Max Homa (2019).

With the victory, Clark qualified for his first trip to Maui and The Plantation Course at Kapalua.

Mexico Open at Vidanta

In his second tournament appearance, Finau posted a final-round 66 to win the Mexico Open at Vidanta and defeated Jon Rahm by three strokes. The victory marks the Utah native’s fifth victory in 41 starts, including four in his last 18 dating back to the 2022 3M Open.

The win earned Finau multiple victories in back-to-back seasons for the first time in his career. With the win, Finau qualified for his fifth trip to Maui and the Sentry Tournament of Champions (2017/T9; 2021/T31; 2022/T19; 2023/T7).

