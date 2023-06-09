Andres Lopez. PC: Maui Police Department

The Maui Police Department is seeking the public’s help with any information on the whereabouts of Andres Lopez, 21, of Washington.

Lopez was reported missing on Thursday night, June 8, 2023, by his family after failing to return to his rental unit off Pualei Drive in Lahaina. Lopez was last seen at the unit at approximately 7 p.m. that evening.

Lopez is described as 5 feet 10 inches tall, weighs about 150 pounds, and has brown hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing khaki shorts, blue Crocs brand slippers, and a maroon Under Armour brand hoodie. It is believed that Lopez is on foot, as he does not have access to a vehicle, and his wallet and cell phone remain at the unit.

His family is concerned for his safety and well-being as the lack of contact is out of character for him, according to police.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Lopez, is asked to contact the Maui Police Department’s non-emergency number at 808-244-6400. If it’s an emergency, dial 9-1-1 and refer to MPD report #23-017967.