Maui News

Maui police seek help in locating missing Washington man

June 9, 2023, 11:50 AM HST
Play
Listen to this Article
1 minuteLoading Audio... Article will play after ad...
Playing in :00
A
A
A

Andres Lopez. PC: Maui Police Department

The Maui Police Department is seeking the public’s help with any information on the whereabouts of Andres Lopez, 21, of Washington.

Lopez was reported missing on Thursday night, June 8, 2023, by his family after failing to return to his rental unit off Pualei Drive in Lahaina. Lopez was last seen at the unit at approximately 7 p.m. that evening.

Lopez is described as 5 feet 10 inches tall, weighs about 150 pounds, and has brown hair and brown eyes.  He was last seen wearing khaki shorts, blue Crocs brand slippers, and a maroon Under Armour brand hoodie.  It is believed that Lopez is on foot, as he does not have access to a vehicle, and his wallet and cell phone remain at the unit.

His family is concerned for his safety and well-being as the lack of contact is out of character for him, according to police.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD
ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Lopez, is asked to contact the Maui Police Department’s non-emergency number at 808-244-6400. If it’s an emergency, dial 9-1-1 and refer to MPD report #23-017967.

ADVERTISEMENT
Looking for locally based talent?
Post a Job Listing

Sponsored Content

Subscribe to our Newsletter

Stay in-the-know with daily or weekly
headlines delivered straight to your inbox.
Cancel
×

Comments

This comments section is a public community forum for the purpose of free expression. Although Maui Now encourages respectful communication only, some content may be considered offensive. Please view at your own discretion. View Comments
Trending Now
1Shoreline Advocates Block Machines At Kaanapali Beach Seek Community Input On Dune Restoration 2Kilauea Volcano Is Erupting 3Kilauea Volcano Continues A Brilliant Summit Eruption Watch Live Stream 4Central Pacific Bank Breaks Ground On State Of The Art Kahului Branch 5Maui Crime Stoppers Issues Notice After A Puppy Was Injured In A Pellet Gun Incident 6Maui County Waitlist Reopening For Section 8 Rent Subsidy Program