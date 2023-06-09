Maui Surf

Maui Surf Forecast for June 09, 2023

June 9, 2023, 6:00 AM HST
Shores
Today
Saturday




Surf

Surf




AM
PM
AM
PM 




North Facing
3-5
3-5
2-4
1-3 




West Facing
0-2
0-2
0-2
0-2 




South Facing
2-4
2-4
2-4
2-4 




East Facing
2-4
2-4
2-4
2-4 







TODAY







Weather
Mostly sunny. Isolated showers. 




High Temperature
In the mid 80s. 




Winds
East winds 15 to 20 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
High 0.8 feet 06:08 AM HST.




Low 0.3 feet 11:48 AM HST.











Sunrise
5:44 AM HST. 




Sunset
7:06 PM HST.









TONIGHT







Weather
Partly cloudy. Scattered showers. 




Low Temperature
In the upper 60s. 




Winds
East winds around 15 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
High 2.3 feet 07:52 PM HST.




Low 0.5 feet 03:32 AM HST.
















SATURDAY







Weather
Mostly sunny. Isolated showers. 




High Temperature
In the mid 80s. 




Winds
East winds 15 to 20 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
High 1.0 feet 08:37 AM HST.




Low 0.7 feet 01:07 PM HST.











Sunrise
5:44 AM HST. 




Sunset
7:07 PM HST.









Swell Summary




Surf along exposed north and west facing shores will remain up into early Saturday before easing as an out of season small west- northwest swell moves through. A return of the typical summertime conditions is expected Sunday through Monday. Surf along east facing shores will rise and become rough as the trades strengthen and a short-period groundswell swell out of the northeast mixes in early next week. Surf along south facing shores will remain near the summertime average as background south and southwest swells continue. 




NORTH SHORE 


				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Sideshore texture/chop with ESE winds 15-20mph in the morning shifting E 20-25mph in the afternoon. 


SOUTH SHORE 


				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Semi glassy/semi bumpy with N winds less than 5mph in the morning shifting W for the afternoon. 


WEST SIDE 


				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Clean with E winds 15-20mph in the morning increasing to 20-25mph in the afternoon. 




