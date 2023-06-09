Shores Today Saturday Surf Surf AM PM AM PM North Facing 3-5 3-5 2-4 1-3 West Facing 0-2 0-2 0-2 0-2 South Facing 2-4 2-4 2-4 2-4 East Facing 2-4 2-4 2-4 2-4

TODAY Weather Mostly sunny. Isolated showers. High Temperature In the mid 80s. Winds East winds 15 to 20 mph. Tides Kahului High 0.8 feet 06:08 AM HST. Low 0.3 feet 11:48 AM HST. Sunrise 5:44 AM HST. Sunset 7:06 PM HST.

TONIGHT Weather Partly cloudy. Scattered showers. Low Temperature In the upper 60s. Winds East winds around 15 mph. Tides Kahului High 2.3 feet 07:52 PM HST. Low 0.5 feet 03:32 AM HST.

SATURDAY Weather Mostly sunny. Isolated showers. High Temperature In the mid 80s. Winds East winds 15 to 20 mph. Tides Kahului High 1.0 feet 08:37 AM HST. Low 0.7 feet 01:07 PM HST. Sunrise 5:44 AM HST. Sunset 7:07 PM HST.

Swell Summary

Surf along exposed north and west facing shores will remain up into early Saturday before easing as an out of season small west- northwest swell moves through. A return of the typical summertime conditions is expected Sunday through Monday. Surf along east facing shores will rise and become rough as the trades strengthen and a short-period groundswell swell out of the northeast mixes in early next week. Surf along south facing shores will remain near the summertime average as background south and southwest swells continue.

NORTH SHORE

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Sideshore texture/chop with ESE winds 15-20mph in the morning shifting E 20-25mph in the afternoon.

SOUTH SHORE

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Semi glassy/semi bumpy with N winds less than 5mph in the morning shifting W for the afternoon.

WEST SIDE

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Clean with E winds 15-20mph in the morning increasing to 20-25mph in the afternoon.