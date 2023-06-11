Shores Today Monday Surf Surf AM PM AM PM North Facing 1-3 1-3 1-3 1-3 West Facing 1-3 1-3 0-2 0-2 South Facing 2-4 2-4 2-4 2-4 East Facing 2-4 2-4 3-5 3-5

TODAY Weather Mostly sunny. Isolated showers. High Temperature In the mid 80s. Winds East winds 15 to 20 mph. Tides Kahului High 1.3 feet 10:34 AM HST. Low 1.0 feet 03:00 PM HST. Sunrise 5:44 AM HST. Sunset 7:07 PM HST.

TONIGHT Weather Partly cloudy until 12 AM, then mostly

cloudy. Scattered showers. Low Temperature In the upper 60s. Winds East winds around 15 mph. Tides Kahului High 1.9 feet 09:24 PM HST. Low 0.1 feet 04:41 AM HST.

MONDAY Weather Mostly sunny. Scattered showers. High Temperature In the mid 80s. Winds East winds 15 to 20 mph. Tides Kahului High 1.7 feet 11:46 AM HST. Low 1.1 feet 04:53 PM HST. Sunrise 5:44 AM HST. Sunset 7:07 PM HST.

Swell Summary

An out of season northwest swell will gradually decline today as surf along north and west facing shores slowly fades into Monday. Surf along south facing shores will remain small each day as a mix of long period background south and southwest swells move through the region. Surf along east facing shores will increase slightly through Tuesday with fresh trades winds with decreasing trends from Wednesday onward.

NORTH SHORE

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Sideshore texture/chop with ESE winds 15-20mph in the morning shifting E 20-25mph in the afternoon.

SOUTH SHORE

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Clean in the morning with NNE winds less than 5mph. Glassy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the W.

WEST SIDE

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Clean with E winds 15-20mph.