Maui Surf Forecast for June 11, 2023
|Shores
|Today
|Monday
|Surf
|Surf
|AM
|PM
|AM
|PM
|North Facing
|1-3
|1-3
|1-3
|1-3
|West Facing
|1-3
|1-3
|0-2
|0-2
|South Facing
|2-4
|2-4
|2-4
|2-4
|East Facing
|2-4
|2-4
|3-5
|3-5
|Weather
|Mostly sunny. Isolated showers.
|High Temperature
|In the mid 80s.
|Winds
|East winds 15 to 20 mph.
|
|Sunrise
|5:44 AM HST.
|Sunset
|7:07 PM HST.
|Weather
|Partly cloudy until 12 AM, then mostly
cloudy. Scattered showers.
|Low Temperature
|In the upper 60s.
|Winds
|East winds around 15 mph.
|
|Weather
|Mostly sunny. Scattered showers.
|High Temperature
|In the mid 80s.
|Winds
|East winds 15 to 20 mph.
|
|Sunrise
|5:44 AM HST.
|Sunset
|7:07 PM HST.
Swell Summary
An out of season northwest swell will gradually decline today as surf along north and west facing shores slowly fades into Monday. Surf along south facing shores will remain small each day as a mix of long period background south and southwest swells move through the region. Surf along east facing shores will increase slightly through Tuesday with fresh trades winds with decreasing trends from Wednesday onward.
NORTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Sideshore texture/chop with ESE winds 15-20mph in the morning shifting E 20-25mph in the afternoon.
SOUTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Clean in the morning with NNE winds less than 5mph. Glassy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the W.
WEST SIDE
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Clean with E winds 15-20mph.
Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com