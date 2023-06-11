Maui Surf

Maui Surf Forecast for June 11, 2023

June 11, 2023, 6:00 AM HST
Shores
Today
Monday




Surf

Surf




AM
PM
AM
PM 




North Facing
1-3
1-3
1-3
1-3 




West Facing
1-3
1-3
0-2
0-2 




South Facing
2-4
2-4
2-4
2-4 




East Facing
2-4
2-4
3-5
3-5 







TODAY







Weather
Mostly sunny. Isolated showers. 




High Temperature
In the mid 80s. 




Winds
East winds 15 to 20 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
High 1.3 feet 10:34 AM HST.




Low 1.0 feet 03:00 PM HST.











Sunrise
5:44 AM HST. 




Sunset
7:07 PM HST.









TONIGHT







Weather
Partly cloudy until 12 AM, then mostly

                            cloudy. Scattered showers. 		




Low Temperature
In the upper 60s. 




Winds
East winds around 15 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
High 1.9 feet 09:24 PM HST.




Low 0.1 feet 04:41 AM HST.
















MONDAY







Weather
Mostly sunny. Scattered showers. 




High Temperature
In the mid 80s. 




Winds
East winds 15 to 20 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
High 1.7 feet 11:46 AM HST.




Low 1.1 feet 04:53 PM HST.











Sunrise
5:44 AM HST. 




Sunset
7:07 PM HST.









Swell Summary




An out of season northwest swell will gradually decline today as surf along north and west facing shores slowly fades into Monday. Surf along south facing shores will remain small each day as a mix of long period background south and southwest swells move through the region. Surf along east facing shores will increase slightly through Tuesday with fresh trades winds with decreasing trends from Wednesday onward. 




NORTH SHORE 


				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Sideshore texture/chop with ESE winds 15-20mph in the morning shifting E 20-25mph in the afternoon. 


SOUTH SHORE 


				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Clean in the morning with NNE winds less than 5mph. Glassy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the W. 


WEST SIDE 


				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Clean with E winds 15-20mph. 




Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com

 
  
 
 
 
        
				

					

            
          

          

					              
                            
                            
                            
              					

					
