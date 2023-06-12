2023 Ian Walsh Menehune Mayhem Scholarship Recipients from L to R: Lily Ahrnsbrak, Karissa Ginoza, Kailani Ibanez, Ian Walsh, Duke Romanchak, Helena Colletta, Isabella Ayau.

The Ian Walsh Menehune Mayhem Foundation has awarded 2023 scholarships to six outstanding Maui students. Each recipient was awarded a $2,500 scholarship for their college or university expenses.

The 2023 scholarships were made possible with the generosity of the Harbaugh Foundation. An awards ceremony was held on Maui June 2, 2023 at Hui Noʻeau Visual Arts Center.

The IWMMF scholarship program was established in 2018 to support deserving Maui students in their pursuit of knowledge. Scholarship recipients have been accepted to college to pursue fields of study that align with the foundation’s priorities: to perpetuate academic success, healthy lifestyles, and lifelong environmental stewardship.

The 2023 Ian Walsh Menehune Mayhem Foundation Scholarship recipients include:

Lily Ahrnsbrak graduated from Maui High School and will be attending the University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa to study Marine Biology with an emphasis on Environmental Studies. Ahrnsbrak has achieved great success as a student athlete in both soccer and surfing. She is a champion of the environment through her work on the Maui Huliau Foundation Leadership Council.

Isabella Ayau graduated from Kamehameha Schools Maui and will be attending the University of San Francisco to study Biology, while competing on the school’s Division 1 soccer team. As a member of the Health Occupations Students of America Club, she has earned recognition in state competitions that promote career opportunities in the health industry and enhance the delivery of quality health care to all people.

Helena Colletta graduated from Seabury Hall and will be attending Monmouth University to study Marine Biology & Environmental Policy, while competing on the school’s Division 1 swim team. Her rigorous AP class schedule in high school earned her an AP Scholar Award from the College Board. Helena champions the environment through her volunteer work for the Hawaii Wildlife Fund.

Karissa Ginoza graduated from Maui High School and will be attending the University of Southern California to study Mechanical Engineering with a Pre-Professional Emphasis in Medicine. Karissa maintained a 4.0 GPA as a student athlete, excelling in both academics and swimming. She is a 2022 National Merit Commended Student and AP Scholar with Honor. She champions the environment as a Lucky Clover 4-Her, 4H member for the past 12 year.

Kailani Ibanez graduated from H.P. Baldwin High School and will be attending Pacific University to study Environmental Science & Sustainability, Secondary High School Education, or Film Production. Ibanez achieved great success as a student athlete in swimming, diving, and water polo. As a Maui Huliau Foundation intern in 2019, Kailani spearheaded a project that resulted in the installation of permanent waste diversion stations at her school. Composted food waste is used by the school’s Agricultural Program to revitalize soil on campus.

Duke Romanchak graduated from Seabury Hall and will be attending Cal Poly Humboldt. Duke maintained a 4.0 GPA as a student athlete, excelling in both academics and soccer. He was recently selected for the Kanaka Pōwāwae Hawaiian (The Hawaiian Football Federation) U18 Men’s National Soccer Team. He contributes to the environment through his work at the Native Nursery in Kula, Maui and as a volunteer on Kaho’olawe.