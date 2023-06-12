West Side

Today: Breezy. Sunny with isolated showers. Highs 79 to 89. East winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Tonight: Breezy. Partly cloudy with isolated showers. Lows 68 to 75. East winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Tuesday: Breezy. Mostly sunny with scattered showers. Highs 78 to 88. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

South Side

Today: Sunny. Highs around 89. Northeast winds up to 15 mph.

Tonight: Mostly clear. Lows 66 to 74. North winds up to 15 mph.

Tuesday: Sunny and breezy. Isolated showers in the morning. Highs around 88. North winds up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

North Shore

Today: Breezy. Partly sunny with scattered showers. Highs 78 to 85 near the shore to around 66 near 5000 feet. East winds 10 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

Tonight: Breezy. Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Lows around 70 near the shore to 48 to 54 near 5000 feet. Southeast winds up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

Tuesday: Breezy. Mostly cloudy with numerous showers. Highs 77 to 84 near the shore to around 65 near 5000 feet. East winds up to 20 mph increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

Central Maui

Today: Sunny and breezy. Highs 83 to 90. East winds 10 to 25 mph.

Tonight: Breezy. Mostly clear with isolated showers. Lows 66 to 71. East winds 10 to 25 mph decreasing to up to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny. Breezy. Isolated showers in the morning. Highs 83 to 88. Northeast winds up to 20 mph increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Upcountry

Today: Windy. Mostly sunny with scattered showers. Highs around 62 at the visitor center to around 58 at the summit. East winds up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

Tonight: Breezy. Partly cloudy with scattered showers. Lows around 47 at the visitor center to around 44 at the summit. East winds up to 25 mph increasing to 10 to 25 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.

Tuesday: Partly sunny in the morning then becoming mostly sunny. Breezy. Scattered showers. Highs around 59 at the visitor center to around 56 at the summit. East winds up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

East Maui

Today: Breezy. Partly sunny with scattered showers. Highs 78 to 85 near the shore to around 66 near 5000 feet. East winds 10 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

Tonight: Breezy. Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Lows around 70 near the shore to 48 to 54 near 5000 feet. Southeast winds up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

Tuesday: Breezy. Mostly cloudy with numerous showers. Highs 77 to 84 near the shore to around 65 near 5000 feet. East winds up to 20 mph increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

Lanai City

Today: Mostly sunny. Breezy. Isolated showers in the afternoon. Highs 73 to 80. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Tonight: Partly cloudy with isolated showers. Lows around 65. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny. Breezy. Isolated showers in the morning, then scattered showers in the afternoon. Highs 72 to 80. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

Kaunakakai

Today: Sunny and breezy. Isolated showers in the afternoon. Highs 69 to 89. East winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Tonight: Breezy. Partly cloudy with isolated showers. Lows 58 to 73. East winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Tuesday: Breezy. Mostly sunny with isolated showers. Highs 68 to 88. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Detailed Forecast

Synopsis

High pressure far northeast of the islands will keep moderate to breezy trade winds in place through much of the week with only minor fluctuations in strength from day to day. Showers will generally favor windward and mauka areas. Developing troughing aloft coinciding with occasional increases in low-level moisture will bring a trend toward wetter trade wind weather tonight into Tuesday, and again later in the week through the weekend.

Discussion

Satellite and radar imagery show an increase in low clouds and showers across most of the windward waters early this morning, though the showers remain light at this time. A tenth of an inch of rain or less has fallen at a few locations in northern Oahu, windward Kauai, and the Puna district of the Big Island. Surface high pressure remains centered far northeast of Hawaii, with a ridge axis extending westward to the north of the state. This high continues to producing locally breezy easterly trade wind flow across the islands. Water vapor imagery also shows a slight weakness in the upper ridge just west of Kauai and extending southeast along the rest of the leeward waters. According to the 12Z soundings at Lihue and Hilo, this weakness is allowing the trade wind inversion to lift a bit this morning, likely aiding the slight increase in showers.

The area of high pressure northeast of the island chain is expected to strengthen slightly today, yet remain nearly stationary through much of the coming week. This will keep moderate to locally breezy trades over the islands for the next several days with only minor speed fluctuations.

The GFS and ECMWF both continue to show the development of a weak upper-level trough in the vicinity of the state over the next day or two. This trough will meander over and around the islands with varying strength over the next several days. As this occurs, the trade wind inversion will gradually erode. Tonight, low-level moisture from an old frontal boundary east of the state will approach the islands on the trade wind flow. The combination of this additional moisture and the trough aloft is expected to bring an increase in both trade shower coverage and intensity tonight into Tuesday. Both global models indicate the trough deepening into a closed upper low around Wednesday night and lingering directly over the islands through the weekend. Additional surges of increased low-level moisture coinciding with this upper low have the potential to bring periods of wetter trade wind weather at times into early next week, particularly during the overnight through early morning periods.

Aviation

A surface high pressure cell centered far northeast of the state will continue to bring moderate to breezy east or east-northeast trade winds to the islands through the forecast period. This pattern will allow for scattered showers to affect mainly areas along the windward coasts and slopes. Brief periods of MVFR ceilings and visibility accompany any of the more robust activity.

AIRMET TANGO remains in effect below 7000 feet over and immediately southwest through northwest of mountains due to moderate turbulence.

Marine

High pressure far northeast of the state will produce moderate to locally strong easterly trades through most of the week. The Small Craft Advisory remains in effect for the windier waters and channels from Molokai to the Big Island through Wednesday.

Tiny northwest (320-330 degree) swell will continue to linger along north and west facing exposures over the next few days. In the extended forecast, Typhoon Guchol will become extratropical in the northwest Pacific over the next few days and will send another out of season northwest (300-320 degree) swell to Hawaii by Friday or Saturday.

Surf along south facing shores will remain small throughout the week with a mix of long period background south and southwest (170-220 degree) swells. Surf along east facing shores should see a slight increase on Tuesday as trades strengthen then decrease towards the end of the week as the trades weaken.

HFO Watches/Warnings/Advisories

Small Craft Advisory until 6 PM HST Wednesday for Maalaea Bay, Pailolo Channel, Alenuihaha Channel, Big Island Leeward Waters, Big Island Southeast Waters.

