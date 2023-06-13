Maui News

Water shutdown affecting Makawao, June 14 and 15

June 13, 2023, 12:30 PM HST
Goodfellow Bros. and the County of Maui Department of Water Supply will perform work on the County’s water system on June 14 and 15, 2023, between the hours of 8 a.m. and 2 p.m.

A work notice indicates that a portion of homes in the 1000 to 1300 Olinda Road area will have their water shut-off from during these hours.

The shutdown will affect all water services off Olinda Road, therefore DWS customers along these roads are encouraged to store water and adjust schedules as appropriate.

To report a water emergency, contact the Water Department’s 24-hour hotline at 808-270-7633.

