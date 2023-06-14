Maui News

Maui’s deVault, Hanneman and Bediamol shine in Ala Moana Bowls debut

June 14, 2023, 1:42 PM HST
Maui’s Imaikalani deVault posted an impressive 8.57 and 15.57 point heat total on Day 3 of the Local Motion Surf Into Summer At Home In The Hawaiian Islands.

“I’m stoked to compete at home, always,” deVault told the World Surf League. “I was pretty nervous just because last year I did this event and lost in the first round because the waves went flat.” Today, he said, everyone had opportunities.

DeVault advances to Round of 32 – Heat 5. Fellow Maui surfer, and reigning event victor, Eli Hanneman advances to Round of 32 – Heat 1 after a strong debut on Tuesday, bringing in a heat total of 14.23.

Hanneman returns from his first two events as a full-time Challenger Series contender and now looks to add another Ala Moana Bowls title to his name. 

Pictured: Eli Hanneman (HAW) is back for more after his 2022 victory and started in excellent form. Credit: © WSL / Heff
“I just try to stay in rhythm every heat, that’s always goal and I was able to do it in that heat so I’m stoked on that,” Hanneman told the WSL. “There’s only three other guys out at Bowls which is just a dream. It’s not a super user-friendly wave with the crowd usually so when you get an opportunity like this it’s amazing.” 

Also of Maui, competitor Logan Bediamol notched an excellent showing in his debut. He advances to Round of 32 – Heat 4 after posting an 11.9 heat total on Wednesday.

