Wahi Hoʻōla Yoga + Wellness starts teacher training in September

June 14, 2023, 10:00 AM HST
  Wahi Hoʻōla Yoga + Wellness. PC: courtesy.
  • Wahi Hoʻōla Yoga + Wellness. PC: courtesy.
  • Wahi Hoʻōla Yoga + Wellness. PC: courtesy.
  • Wahi Hoʻōla Yoga + Wellness. PC: courtesy.
  • Wahi Hoʻōla Yoga + Wellness. PC: Mark Tablang Imagery
  • Wahi Hoʻōla Yoga + Wellness. PC: Mark Tablang Imagery
  • Wahi Hoʻōla Yoga + Wellness. PC: Mark Tablang Imagery
  • Wahi Hoʻōla Yoga + Wellness. PC: Mark Tablang Imagery

Wahi Hoʻōla Yoga + Wellness will offer an inaugural 200-hour yoga teacher training starting in September 2023.

The teacher training will include a standard curriculum, such as anatomy and yoga philosophy, as well as Hawaiʻi-specific education like Hawaiian history and workshops on equity and inclusion. The nine-month training is offered one weekend a month from September 2023 to May 2024.

The format of the program is designed to cater to working Maui residents who may not have the resources to take off work for a two- or three-week intensive training, which is typical of those offered on the island.

Wahi Hoʻōlaʻs yoga teacher training will be led by Rebecca DiLiberto, who is one of the owners of the studio, but also includes a number of other teachers who are experts in their subject area. 

“We are all about embracing our diverse community and creating a more inclusive practice.” said Leilani Akamine, one of Wahi Hoʻōlaʻs owners. “We want people to join our teacher training and be part of our mission to promote equity in yoga.”

The studio will provide full and partial scholarships for those who would like to learn to teach yoga but may not be able to afford the $2700 price tag.

The program includes a membership to the studio during train. Learn more online at: https://wahihoola.yoga/yoga-teacher-training

