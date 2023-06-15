Maui Surf

Maui Surf Forecast for June 15, 2023

June 15, 2023, 6:00 AM HST
Shores
Today
Friday




Surf

Surf




AM
PM
AM
PM 




North Facing
0-2
0-2
0-2
0-2 




West Facing
0-2
0-2
0-2
0-2 




South Facing
2-4
2-4
2-4
1-3 




East Facing
4-6
4-6
3-5
3-5 







TODAY







Weather
Mostly sunny. Scattered showers. 




High Temperature
In the mid 80s. 




Winds
East winds 10 to 15 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low -0.4 feet 06:09 AM HST.




High 2.5 feet 01:51 PM HST.











Sunrise
5:44 AM HST. 




Sunset
7:08 PM HST.









TONIGHT







Weather
Partly cloudy. Scattered showers. 




Low Temperature
In the upper 60s. 




Winds
East winds around 15 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low 1.0 feet 08:25 PM HST.




High 1.3 feet 11:52 PM HST.
















FRIDAY







Weather
Mostly sunny. Scattered showers. 




High Temperature
In the mid 80s. 




Winds
Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low -0.4 feet 06:40 AM HST.




High 2.6 feet 02:25 PM HST.











Sunrise
5:44 AM HST. 




Sunset
7:08 PM HST.









Swell Summary




A pulse of south-southwest swell is producing surf near June average before slowly declining tonight. A series of overlapping pulses of small, long- period south and south- southwest (170-220 degrees) swells will produce mainly background level surf along southern shores Friday through the middle of next week. Choppy, moderate surf will persist along east facing shores due to the trade winds locally, and upstream of the islands. An out-of- season, 3 to 5 foot medium period northwest swell generated by former Northwest Pacific Typhoon Guchol, which has transitioned into an extratropical storm is forecast to arrive this weekend. This swell will provide a boost to north and west shore surf well above June normal peaking Sunday and Monday, before declining Tuesday. 




NORTH SHORE 


				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Small scale (ankle to knee high) surf.



				  Conditions: Semi clean/sideshore texture and current in the morning with E winds 15-20mph. Sideshore/choppy conditions for the afternoon as the winds increase to 20-25mph. 


SOUTH SHORE 


				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Clean in the morning with NNE winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the W. 


WEST SIDE 


				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Clean with E winds 10-15mph in the morning increasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon. 




