Maui Surf

Maui Surf Forecast for June 16, 2023

June 16, 2023, 6:00 AM HST
Photo Credit: Cassandra Hastu










Shores
Today
Saturday




Surf

Surf




AM
PM
AM
PM 




North Facing
0-2
0-2
0-2
0-2 




West Facing
0-2
0-2
0-2
0-2 




South Facing
2-4
1-3
1-3
1-3 




East Facing
3-5
3-5
3-5
3-5 







TODAY







Weather
Partly sunny. Scattered showers. 




High Temperature
In the mid 80s. 




Winds
East winds around 15 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low -0.4 feet 06:40 AM HST.




High 2.6 feet 02:25 PM HST.











Sunrise
5:44 AM HST. 




Sunset
7:08 PM HST.









TONIGHT







Weather
Partly cloudy. Scattered showers. 




Low Temperature
In the upper 60s. 




Winds
East winds around 10 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low 1.0 feet 09:12 PM HST.




High 1.2 feet 12:30 AM HST.
















SATURDAY







Weather
Mostly sunny. Scattered showers. 




High Temperature
In the mid 80s. 




Winds
East winds around 15 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low -0.5 feet 07:13 AM HST.




High 2.7 feet 02:59 PM HST.











Sunrise
5:45 AM HST. 




Sunset
7:09 PM HST.









Swell Summary




A declining south-southwest swell will drop surf to summertime background levels today. A slight increase in south swell is possible over the weekend, followed by a return to small summertime background level surf early next week. Trades upwind of the state will generate rough choppy seas near leading to moderate surf along east facing shores through the week. An out- of-season, medium period northwest swell from former Northwest Pacific Typhoon Guchol will build on Saturday, peak above June average at 3 to 4 feet Sunday and Monday, then slowly decline Tuesday and Wednesday. 




NORTH SHORE 


				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Sideshore/choppy with E winds 15-20mph in the morning increasing to 20-25mph in the afternoon. 


SOUTH SHORE 


				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Clean in the morning with NE winds 5-10mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting W less than 5mph. 


WEST SIDE 


				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Clean with E winds 15-20mph. 




Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com

 
  
 
 
 
        
				

					

            
          

          

					              
                            
                            
                            
              					

					
