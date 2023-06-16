Shores Today Saturday Surf Surf AM PM AM PM North Facing 0-2 0-2 0-2 0-2 West Facing 0-2 0-2 0-2 0-2 South Facing 2-4 1-3 1-3 1-3 East Facing 3-5 3-5 3-5 3-5

TODAY Weather Partly sunny. Scattered showers. High Temperature In the mid 80s. Winds East winds around 15 mph. Tides Kahului Low -0.4 feet 06:40 AM HST. High 2.6 feet 02:25 PM HST. Sunrise 5:44 AM HST. Sunset 7:08 PM HST.

TONIGHT Weather Partly cloudy. Scattered showers. Low Temperature In the upper 60s. Winds East winds around 10 mph. Tides Kahului Low 1.0 feet 09:12 PM HST. High 1.2 feet 12:30 AM HST.

SATURDAY Weather Mostly sunny. Scattered showers. High Temperature In the mid 80s. Winds East winds around 15 mph. Tides Kahului Low -0.5 feet 07:13 AM HST. High 2.7 feet 02:59 PM HST. Sunrise 5:45 AM HST. Sunset 7:09 PM HST.

Swell Summary

A declining south-southwest swell will drop surf to summertime background levels today. A slight increase in south swell is possible over the weekend, followed by a return to small summertime background level surf early next week. Trades upwind of the state will generate rough choppy seas near leading to moderate surf along east facing shores through the week. An out- of-season, medium period northwest swell from former Northwest Pacific Typhoon Guchol will build on Saturday, peak above June average at 3 to 4 feet Sunday and Monday, then slowly decline Tuesday and Wednesday.

NORTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Sideshore/choppy with E winds 15-20mph in the morning increasing to 20-25mph in the afternoon.

SOUTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Clean in the morning with NE winds 5-10mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting W less than 5mph.

WEST SIDE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Clean with E winds 15-20mph.