Maui Activities

Lahaina Cannery’s Summer Pau Hana Series features local food, free entertainment

June 18, 2023, 9:00 AM HST
Duckine Chef/owner Alvin Savella, “The Kitchen Assassin.”

Lahaina Cannery invites the public to celebrate summer with local eateries, live music, and pop-up shops during a four-week series. The free, family events will happen every Wednesday, Thursday and Friday from 3 to 5 p.m. from June 21 to July 14. 

Attending the event every Wednesday will be Star Noodle and Duckine providing signature dishes available for purchase, as well as Da Soriano Grindz local and Filipino cuisine every Thursday and Outrigger Pizza every Friday with the exception of June 23 when Jersey Mike’s provides sandwiches in the new food court area of Lahaina Cannery.

(Lahaina Cannery Mall)

To kick off the summer series, a live music performance by Kanekoa will be on June 21 from 3 to 5 p.m. Attendees may also expect to see Nevah Too Late, Anthony Pluke, Uncle Kevin Brown, Kason Gomes, Ahumanu, George Kahumoku, Rock Hendricks, and Nuff Sedd throughout the event series.

For the full food and music schedule, visit: www.lahainacannery.com/summer-pau-hana-series .

Hula performances remain every Sunday from 1 to 2 p.m. on the entertainment stage near the Front Street entrance to the Cannery. (Lahaina Cannery Mall website)

Lahaina Cannery continues to renovate the interior of the shopping center and food court. This summer series is a great introduction to what has already been revitalized. Cannery visitors may appreciate the new interior décor throughout the center and food court area with plentiful new seating, foliage, and entertainment stage. 

Hula performances remain every Sunday from 1 to 2 p.m. on the entertainment stage near the Front Street entrance to the Cannery. Followed by Hula Lessons every Tuesday on the stage from 2:30 to 3:30 p.m. and Hawaiʻi-inspired crafts every Wednesday as well as ʻUkulele Lessons in the center of the Cannery from 2:30 to 3:30 p.m.

All cultural activities are free. 

ʻUkulele Lessons take place every Wednesday in the center of the Cannery from 2:30 to 3:30 p.m. (Lahaina Cannery Mall website)

Lahaina Cannery continues to host the Lahaina Arts Society every Friday and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on the lawn fronting Starbucks. Participants can talk story with local Lahaina Arts Society artists, view and purchase paintings, glass art, ceramics, photography, woodcarving, jewelry and more.

Lahaina Cannery encourages local shopping with their retailers including, ABC Store, Banana Wind, Boss Frog’s, Crazy Shirts, HIC Surf, IPU Island Crafts, Jean’s Warehouse, Maui Island Creations, Maui Toy Works, Pink Nails, Serendipity, Three Crowns Jewelry, Pualani Maui, Salt + Hair, Under the Rainbow, and T-Shirt Factory. Other merchants include Coldwell Banker Island Properties, Denny’s, Jersey Mikes, Longs Drugs, Plantation Museum, Safeway, and Starbucks.

To learn more about Lahaina Cannery’s events, current store openings and hours visit: www.lahainacannery.com.

