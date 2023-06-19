Maui News

Update/OPEN: Hāna Highway accident near Baldwin Beach Park in Pāʻia

June 19, 2023, 5:42 AM HST
* Updated June 19, 9:21 AM
Hāna Highway is coned off in Pāʻia near Baldwin Avenue. The road closure is due to a motor vehicle accident near Baldwin Beach Park. PC: Hawaiʻi Department of Transportation. (8:30 a.m., June 19, 2023)

Update: 9:09 a.m., 8:51 a.m., June 19, 2023

The Hāna Highway is now OPEN. The Highway was closed for several hours following a two vehicle accident fronting Baldwin Beach Park in Pāʻia. Police reopened both lanes of the highway at 8:51 a.m. The accident was reported shortly after 5 a.m.

*We are awaiting an preliminary investigation accident synopsis report from the Maui Police Department. Check back for further details, which will be posted when they become available.

Previous Post:

Update: 8:42 a.m., 8:30 a.m., 8:24 a.m., 7:51 a.m., 6:15 a.m., June 19, 2023
Posted: 5:42 a.m., June 19, 2023

The Hāna Highway remains closed in Pāʻia near the entrance of Baldwin Beach Park due to a motor vehicle accident involving two vehicles, reported shortly after 5 a.m.  Motorists are asked to avoid the area until further notice and were being diverted at last report.  

