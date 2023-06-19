Update/OPEN: Hāna Highway accident near Baldwin Beach Park in Pāʻia
Update: 9:09 a.m., 8:51 a.m., June 19, 2023
The Hāna Highway is now OPEN. The Highway was closed for several hours following a two vehicle accident fronting Baldwin Beach Park in Pāʻia. Police reopened both lanes of the highway at 8:51 a.m. The accident was reported shortly after 5 a.m.
*We are awaiting an preliminary investigation accident synopsis report from the Maui Police Department. Check back for further details, which will be posted when they become available.
Previous Post:
Update: 8:42 a.m., 8:30 a.m., 8:24 a.m., 7:51 a.m., 6:15 a.m., June 19, 2023
Posted: 5:42 a.m., June 19, 2023
The Hāna Highway remains closed in Pāʻia near the entrance of Baldwin Beach Park due to a motor vehicle accident involving two vehicles, reported shortly after 5 a.m. Motorists are asked to avoid the area until further notice and were being diverted at last report.