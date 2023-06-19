Hāna Highway is coned off in Pāʻia near Baldwin Avenue. The road closure is due to a motor vehicle accident near Baldwin Beach Park. PC: Hawaiʻi Department of Transportation. (8:30 a.m., June 19, 2023)

Update: 9:09 a.m., 8:51 a.m., June 19, 2023

The Hāna Highway is now OPEN. The Highway was closed for several hours following a two vehicle accident fronting Baldwin Beach Park in Pāʻia. Police reopened both lanes of the highway at 8:51 a.m. The accident was reported shortly after 5 a.m.

*We are awaiting an preliminary investigation accident synopsis report from the Maui Police Department. Check back for further details, which will be posted when they become available.

The Hāna Highway remains closed in Pāʻia near the entrance of Baldwin Beach Park due to a motor vehicle accident involving two vehicles, reported shortly after 5 a.m. Motorists are asked to avoid the area until further notice and were being diverted at last report.