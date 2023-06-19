One of the items removed was a distinct frame/board that contained 12 Merrie Monarch Royal Court Medals (pictured here).PC: Hawaiʻi Police Department

Hawaiʻi Island police are investigating a burglary that occurred at the Merrie Monarch Festival office on Pi‘ilani Street in Hilo sometime between 10 a.m. Sunday, June 18, and 7 a.m. Monday, June 19, 2023.

Hilo patrol officers responded to a reported burglary. Police say unknown suspect(s) entered the establishment and removed numerous items valued at more than $2,700. One of the items removed was a distinct frame/board that contained 12 Merrie Monarch Royal Court Medals (pictured above).

Hawai‘i Police Department’s Area I Criminal Investigation Section Crime Reduction Unit is continuing the investigation. Police ask that anyone with information regarding this incident call the police department’s non-emergency line at 808-935-3311.



Those with information regarding this crime can also contact Detective John Balberde at [email protected]. Tipsters who prefer to remain anonymous may call the islandwide Crime Stoppers number at 808-961-8300 and may be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000. Crime Stoppers doesn’t record calls or subscribe to caller ID. All Crime Stoppers information is kept confidential.

