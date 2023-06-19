Maui News

Hōkūleʻa departs on four-year Moananuiākea Voyage to circumnavigate the Pacific

June 19, 2023, 5:15 AM HST
* Updated June 19, 5:16 AM
Play
Listen to this Article
2 minutesLoading Audio... Article will play after ad...
Playing in :00
A
A
A

Moananuiākea Voyage Global Launch Livestream (Previously Recorded) VC: PVS
  • Hōkūleʻa departs on four-year Moananuiākea Voyage to circumnavigate the Pacific. PC: Polynesian Voyaging Society.
  • Hōkūleʻa departs on four-year Moananuiākea Voyage to circumnavigate the Pacific. PC: Polynesian Voyaging Society.
  • Hōkūleʻa departs on four-year Moananuiākea Voyage to circumnavigate the Pacific. PC: Polynesian Voyaging Society.
  • Hōkūleʻa crewmember Lucy Lee, provides a crew update as Hōkūleʻa departs on four-year Moananuiākea Voyage to circumnavigate the Pacific. PC: Polynesian Voyaging Society.

Polynesian voyaging canoe Hōkūleʻa departed Statter Harbor in Juneau, Alaska early Sunday morning at 4:15 a.m. (Alaska Time), officially starting the four-year Moananuiākea Voyage to circumnavigate the Pacific. 

The canoe and voyage received a ceremonial blessing on Thursday, hosted by the Alaska Native community; however, the crew could not depart until three days later due to weather. 

After a 12-hour sail, Hōkūleʻa arrived at her next port, Angoon, at 4:30 p.m. (Alaska Time), where the crew is expected to stay for approximately two days for educational and cultural engagements.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD
ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Weather permitting, Hōkūleʻa’s crew is planning to visit several more communities in Southeast Alaska:

Tentative Schedule (subject to change due to weather)

  • Depart Angoon June 20 or 21
  • Arrive Kake same day June 20 or 21
  • Depart Kake, June 24 give or take a day
  • Arrive Petersburg same day 
  • Depart Petersburg, June 26 
  • Arrive Wrangell same day
  • Depart Wrangell, June 30
  • Arrive Ketchikan same day
  • Depart Ketchikan (leg 4) July 4 or 5
  • Arrive Metlakatla same day 
  • Depart Metlakatla, July 8 or 9
  • Arrive Hydaburg same day
  • Depart Hydaburg, July 15 

Hydaburg will be the last stop in Alaska and then the canoe will enter British Columbia. 

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Hōkūleʻa has been docked at Statter Harbor in Juneau since the canoe arrived from Haines and received a tribal welcoming at Auke Bay on June 10, 2023.  Prior to arriving in Juneau, the canoe completed the Alaska Heritage Sail, which paid homage to Alaska Natives and the places that played a part in the 31-year history and relationship between Hawaiʻi’s voyaging community and Alaska.  

The Moananuiākea expedition will cover an estimated 43,000 nautical miles, with the crew visiting 36 countries and archipelagoes, nearly 100 indigenous territories and more than 300 ports. 

The goal of the voyage is to ignite a movement of 10 million “planetary navigators” by developing young leaders and engaging communities around the world to take part in navigating  earth towards a healthy, thriving future.

Looking for locally based talent?
Post a Job Listing

Sponsored Content

Subscribe to our Newsletter

Stay in-the-know with daily or weekly
headlines delivered straight to your inbox.
Cancel
×

Comments

This comments section is a public community forum for the purpose of free expression. Although Maui Now encourages respectful communication only, some content may be considered offensive. Please view at your own discretion. View Comments
Trending Now
1Brush Fire Forces Closure Of Hana Highway Near Mile 8 2Two Maui Men Honored With Father Of The Year Award At Hoʻolauleʻa O Na Makuakane 3Hana Highway Closure Due To Accident Near Baldwin Beach Park In Paʻia 42023 Na Kamehameha Commemorative Paʻu And Parade Awards Announced 5Hta Invests 260000 In Events On Maui Appoints New Managers To Support Programs 6Ekolu Signs Long Term Lease At Qkc Football Fanatics Relocates To Old Champs Site