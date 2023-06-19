Kīheiʻs 4th Friday event is back June 23, featuring live entertainment from Nevah Too Late. (File photo)

Kīheiʻs 4th Friday event is back June 23, featuring food, art and live entertainment.

This free, family-friendly event takes place from 6 to 9 p.m. at Azeka Shopping Center Mauka in Kīhei. Attendees can enjoy live music, food booths and trucks, art, crafts and local shopping.

Free entertainment will be performed by Nevah Too Late. Arlie Asiu will perform in the Food Court. Maui’s Classic Cruisers Collector’s Cars will be on display near the Keiki Zone.

Free Evening Entertainment at K4F Main Stage 6-9 p.m.:

6-6:10 p.m. Intro – MC Kathy Collins

6:10-7:30 p.m. Nevah Too Late

7:30-7:45 p.m. Announcements – MC Kathy Collins

7:45-8:55 p.m. Nevah Too Late

8:55-9 p.m. Closing Announcements – MC Kathy Collins

Free parking is less than one block away at Azeka Makai, Kīhei Plaza. Longs parking lot charges $10 for parking and is not affiliated with Kīhei 4th Friday.

Activities for keiki and teens includes: free face painting and balloon twisting, 4 Kids Quick Science along with T- Rex the realistic dinosaur, dinosaur rides and games and hula hoops for kids of all ages!

Kīheiʻs 4th Friday Food Court: Come enjoy a large food court area with many local taste treats! Food Booths and Food Trucks include: Al’s BBQ, Dee’s Poi Mochi, Dope BBQ, Wai Lemi, Holo Holo Garlic Noodles, Hau’oli’oli Ohana, Only Ono BBQ, Tacos 8th Wonder, Like Poke, Maui Cookie Lab, Sumo Dogs and Unreal Boba.

Kīheiʻs 4th Friday Retail: Abilay’s Alpha Maui, Babelyn Basey, Boobie Shack, Dance Maui, Evamele Swimwear, Fran Fran Boutique, Gracie’s Goodies, Healing Hands, Honi Designs, Holly Warrington Photography, Hula Cookies, Imua Tattoo, Island Virtual, Kahele Maui, Lazy Boy Prints, Linx Hawaii, Lorayne Designs,M & D Designs, Mana’o Radio, Maui Island Sol, Maui Island Treasure, Maui Shellery,Maui Sunset Soaps, Makana Mama Wellness, Mystic of the Rainbow, Out of the Blue, Pacific Chiropractic, Paia Spice Company, Rico Custom Designs, Samsarai Creations, The Clay Boutique,The Hex Press, Soley Aloha Boutique, Trend Boutique, Sol Chiropractic, Sunflower Gifts, Unusual Design, Upcountry Aloha, Wilikina Creations and Zeal Creations.

Eateries: In addition, Azeka Shopping Center has a variety of eateries Mauka and Makai: Coconuts Fish Café, Diamonds Ice Bar & Grill, Ekolu Kitchen 1279, Fork & Salad, HomeMaid Café, Izakaya Genbe, Java Café, Maui Pie, Miso Phat Sushi, Nalu’s South Shore Grill, Nutcharee’s Authentic Thai Food, Panda Express, Peace Love Shave Ice, Peggy Sue’s, Roasted Chiles, Von’s Chicken, and Wow Wow Lemonade.

Additional Azeka Shopping Center Merchants: AA Oceanfront Rentals, Ace Hardware, Bank of Hawaii, B&B Scuba, BEK, Inc., Bird of Paradise Spa, DK Barber, Hawaiian Cruisers, Hele Gas Station/Mini Mart, Island Art Party, Jonathan Thomas DDS, Kaiser Permanente, Kihei Community Association, Kihei Wailea Flowers by Cora, Maui Pediatric Dentistry, Maui Powerhouse Gym, Next Level Marble & Granite ,Ocean Nail Spa, O’Reilly Automotive, ProArts Playhouse, Skyridge Lending, Snorkel Bob’s, Stellamation, Studio 151, The Sun Spot, Susu’s Studio & Design, Territorial Savings Bank, U.S. Post Office, and Zen Tattoo & Art Gallery.

Kīhei 4th Friday is looking for volunteers. Those interested can post to the Kīhei 4th Friday Facebook page. For more information, visit: www.kiheifridays.com or www.facebook.com/kiheifridays.