Black Coral, a documentary that tells the stories of black coral divers in Maui, will be screened at “Movies at the Old Prison” on Saturday, June 24 at 7 p.m. at the Old Lahaina Prison.

Black Coral, directed and produced by the Brothers Winn, is an exclusive, inside look into a closed fraternity of elite watermen, the black coral divers. These divers would go to great depths and take high risks to retrieve the valuable coral found in the waters of the ʻAuʻau Channel, between Maui, Molokaʻi and Lānaʻi.

Released in 2016, this poignant film features in-depth interviews with several divers that made history with this dangerous activity, from Jack Ackerman, who rediscovered the black coral in 1958, to Robin Lee, who passed away in 2012. The diving scenes were filmed off the coast of Maui, and the film crew dove as deep as 300 feet on rebreathers to capture the dramatic re-enactments.

This free event is presented by the Lahaina Restoration Foundation and made possible through donations from the public and by the generosity of LRF members.

Those in attendance should bring their own blankets, mats, and low-back beach chairs to enjoy the movie on the event lawn. The historical Old Prison is located on the corner of Prison and Waineʻe Streets. Free parking is available at the county parking lot located on Prison and Front Streets.

Doors open at 6:30 p.m.

“Lahaina Restoration Foundation is delighted to bring Movies at the Old Prison to the community every last Saturday of the month,” said Theo Morrison, executive director of LRF. “It is a chance to share more of the incredible stories of Lahaina’s past and culture in an entertaining way, at a beautiful historic location, and with the community.”

For more information, please visit https://lahainarestoration.org/calendar/