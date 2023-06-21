Maui Arts & Entertainment

Adaptations Dance Theater Celebrates 10-Year anniversary with return of ‘Bring It Home’

June 21, 2023, 6:45 AM HST
* Updated June 21, 6:46 AM
(L to R) Company dancers Yasmine Lindskog and Julia Cost perform in choreographer Hunt’s “RUIN” from 2019 , and Guest dancer Emily McKeon performs in Pineo’s “Playground” in 2018. (PC: Ajja DeShayne)

Adaptations Dance Theater’s contemporary dance concert will return to the stage for the first time since the pandemic, in celebration of the company’s 10-year anniversary.

Maui’s contemporary dance company, Adaptations Dance Theater, presents its signature artist residency and dance concert series, “Bring it Home”, that invites Maui-raised dance artists pursuing professional careers elsewhere to return to Maui and collaborate with resident dancers to create and present original choreographic works for our island community to enjoy.

Company dancer Katie Istvan Whiticar performs in Bring it Home 2019’s “Ellipse”, choreographed by FLOCK. (PC: Ajja DeShayne)

Performances will take place at The Historic ‘Iao Theater, 68 N. Market St. in Wailuku.

Performances:

  • Aug. 11 at 7 p.m. (Opening Night)
  • Aug. 12 at 7 p.m.
  • Aug. 13 at 2 p.m.

Through Bring it Home, Adaptations Dance Theater contributes to the culturally-dynamic and continually growing community of dance on Maui by providing professional performance opportunities for Maui-raised and Maui-based dance artists, while simultaneously creating an outlet through which professional contemporary dance can be regularly experienced by the local community.

Tickets on sale soon. For more Information, visit: www.adaptationsdancetheater.com/bring-it-home

(Adaptations Dance Theater)

