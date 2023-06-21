Maui News

Summer at Binhi at Ani: free classes at the Filipino Community Center

June 21, 2023, 11:00 AM HST
* Updated June 21, 11:01 AM
Play
Listen to this Article
1 minuteLoading Audio... Article will play after ad...
Playing in :00
A
A
A

The Summer at Binhi at Ani Filipino Community Center program will end on July 27 with a Presentation at 5 p.m. (PC: Binhi at Ani)

Binhi at Ani presents its summer program, “Summer at Binhi at Ani Filipino Community Center.” Free classes are available starting June 26.

Binhi at Ani, which means “Seed and Harvest” is a Hawaiʻi nonprofit corporation aimed at providing scholarships, promoting mutual respect and understanding among peoples of different ethnic and cultural backgrounds, and promoting cultural awareness.

“The purpose of the Summer at Binhi at Ani program is to provide activities during the summer, especially for youth,” said Melen Agcolicol, president of Binhi at Ani.

Classes:

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD
ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Philippine Cultural Dance taught by Madelyne Pascua

  • Mondays: June 26 to July 24 from 4 to 5 p.m.

F.L.Y. FIRST LOVE YOURSELF taught by Miss Hawai’i USA Savannah Gankiewicz

  • A program, created by What Makes You Feel Beautiful, a 501(c)(3) tax exempt organization, limited to females ages 13 through 17.
  • Mondays: June 26 to July 24 from 5:15 to 6:30 p.m.

Art Classes for Youth taught by Philip Sabado

  • Tuesdays June 26 to July 25 (except July 4) from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m.
ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Zumba with Eva Marie taught by Eva Marie Arconado-Mirzai

  • Wednesdays June 28 to July 19 from 6 to 7 p.m.

The Summer at Binhi at Ani Filipino Community Center program will end on July 27 with a presentation at 5 p.m.

Pre-registration is highly recommended via email to [email protected].

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Participants will need to provide a name, phone number, email and age.

For more information, contact Melen Agcolicol at [email protected] or Alfredo Evangelista at [email protected].

Looking for locally based talent?
Post a Job Listing

Sponsored Content

Subscribe to our Newsletter

Stay in-the-know with daily or weekly
headlines delivered straight to your inbox.
Cancel
×

Comments

This comments section is a public community forum for the purpose of free expression. Although Maui Now encourages respectful communication only, some content may be considered offensive. Please view at your own discretion. View Comments
Trending Now
1Hana Highway Closure Due To Accident Near Baldwin Beach Park In Paʻia 2Grand Wailea Debuts Newly Reimagined Dining Venue Olivine 3Environmental Court Orders Reduction In Water Take From East Maui Streams 4Deadline To Apply For Kupu ʻaina Corps On Maui Is June 23 5Meet The Makers Series To Feature Maui Nui Venison Chef Chris Kajioka And Vitalitea Hawaii 6New Piʻilani Traffic Signal In Flashing Mode At Okolani Mikioi Intersection Starting June 23