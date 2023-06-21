Listen to this Article 1 minute

Binhi at Ani presents its summer program, “Summer at Binhi at Ani Filipino Community Center.” Free classes are available starting June 26.

Binhi at Ani, which means “Seed and Harvest” is a Hawaiʻi nonprofit corporation aimed at providing scholarships, promoting mutual respect and understanding among peoples of different ethnic and cultural backgrounds, and promoting cultural awareness.

“The purpose of the Summer at Binhi at Ani program is to provide activities during the summer, especially for youth,” said Melen Agcolicol, president of Binhi at Ani.

Classes:

Philippine Cultural Dance taught by Madelyne Pascua

Mondays: June 26 to July 24 from 4 to 5 p.m.

F.L.Y. FIRST LOVE YOURSELF taught by Miss Hawai’i USA Savannah Gankiewicz

A program, created by What Makes You Feel Beautiful, a 501(c)(3) tax exempt organization, limited to females ages 13 through 17.

Mondays: June 26 to July 24 from 5:15 to 6:30 p.m.

Art Classes for Youth taught by Philip Sabado

Tuesdays June 26 to July 25 (except July 4) from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m.

Zumba with Eva Marie taught by Eva Marie Arconado-Mirzai

Wednesdays June 28 to July 19 from 6 to 7 p.m.

The Summer at Binhi at Ani Filipino Community Center program will end on July 27 with a presentation at 5 p.m.

Pre-registration is highly recommended via email to [email protected].

Participants will need to provide a name, phone number, email and age.

For more information, contact Melen Agcolicol at [email protected] or Alfredo Evangelista at [email protected].