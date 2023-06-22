Dr. Lisa M. Labrecque and her MHS alumni, Lilikoi

The Board of Directors of Maui Humane Society announced the appointment of Dr. Lisa M. Labrecque, DVM, as the organization’s new Chief Executive Officer. She will start work at the shelter in Puʻunēnē on July 19, 2023.

Dr. Labrecque holds a degree in veterinary medicine and has more than 20 years of experience in the animal welfare field.

She began her career as Owner and Medical Director of a private veterinary practice but came to realize that her true calling was to help homeless shelter animals, as well as pets whose owners could not afford care.

Based on this realization, Dr. Labrecque changed the trajectory of her career and served as the first veterinarian for Lānaʻi Cat Sanctuary, then as Medical Director of Maui Humane Society’s Mobile Animal Surgery Hospital or MASH clinics.

Under her direction, more than 6,000 animals were spayed and neutered over a period of 2 years.

In 2016 Dr. Labrecque became Director of the MHS Community Spay/Neuter Program, a position she held until 2019 when she left Maui to serve as Director of Veterinary Services at Humane Society of Sonoma County in California and most recently as Senior Director of Veterinary Services at Humane Society of Silicon Valley.

“I am thrilled to be returning home to Maui and the compassionate and dedicated staff and volunteers at Maui Humane Society,” said Dr. Labrecque. “Together, we will work hard to make a difference for the animals and community of Maui County.”

“We are very excited to welcome Lisa back to MHS,” said MHS Board Chair Kanara Woodford. “The selection process for our new CEO involved an extensive search, reviewing applications and conducting interviews with both local and national candidates. Lisa’s animal welfare experience, her previous excellent work at Maui Humane Society, and her business acumen—as a past business owner, consultant, and project manager—were all considered in our final decision. We are confident that she is the best choice to lead Maui Humane Society going forward, and that she will be an outstanding advocate for the animals and pet owners of Maui.”