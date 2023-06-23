Back-to-School Supply Drives for Maui kids in need, through July 21
Maui County Federal Credit Union hosts school supply drives at its branches in Kahului, Lahaina and Wailuku from June 20 until July 21, 2023. These events are in partnership with The Salvation Army’s annual Adopt a Backpack program which provides backpacks filled with school supplies for Maui’s children in need.
School supplies from the below list can be dropped off at Maui County FCU branches in Kahului, Lahaina and Wailuku.
Donations to The Salvation Army for adopting a backpack are also being accepted at all branches, are 100% tax deductible, and all funds stay in Maui County to support kids in returning to school with the tools they need to succeed.
- The Kahului branch is located at Maui Marketplace at 270 Dairy Road, and open Monday to Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
- The Lahaina branch is located at 270 Lahainaluna Road in Lahaina, and open Monday to Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- The Wailuku branch is now located at 224 Kehalani Village Drive, open Monday to Friday 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
“We are proud to be able to partner with The Salvation Army for the sixth year to help keiki throughout Maui County go back-to-school with the tools they need to help them succeed. These donations are vital for kids in need to help ensure that students can focus on the important work of learning,” said Maui County Federal Credit Union President & CEO, Gary Fukuroku.
“We are grateful to Maui County FCU and their members for supporting children in need throughout the County of Maui,” said Capt. Steven Howard, Corps Officer and Maui County Coordinator for The Salvation Army. “These back-to-school items will help ease the minds of students and their families as they prepare for the new school year.”
Supplies list:
- Backpacks without wheels
- Reams of copy paper
- 3-Ring Binders
- Portfolios with two pockets
- Lined filler paper
- Clear sheet protectors
- Post it notes 3” x 3”
- 4 oz. white glue
- Composition books
- Glue sticks
- Erasers
- Ball point pens (black / blue)
- Ball point pens (red)
- No. 2 Pencils
- Mechanical Pencils
- 12” Ruler with inches and centimeters
- Dry erase markers
- Crayons
- Permanent black markers
- Color pencils
- 6” scissors
- Color markers
- Earbuds / headphones
- Watercolors with brushes
- Clear plastic pencil box
- Highlighters
- Scotch tape
- Graph paper
- Spiral notebook
- Tabbed dividers
- 3-Ring pencil pouches
- Index cards
- Protractor
Families in need of back-to-school assistance can contact The Salvation Army Family Services in Kahului at 808-871-6270 and in Lahaina at 808-661-5335. For more information visit maui.salvationarmy.org.