





A new book by Maui author, historian and conservation advocate Lucienne de Naie is now available at Maui Ocean Treasures, the gift store at Maui Ocean Center.

The book, Mā‘alaea: The Untold Story of Maui’s Historic Crossroads, reveals the surprising role the Mā‘alaea region has played in shaping the history of Maui, the Hawaiian Islands — and even US victories on World War II’s Pacific front, according to a release announcement.



A book release event is planned for Thursday, June 29, at Maui Ocean Center’s Sphere Theater. A reception will begin at 5:30 p.m. followed by a presentation from the author at 6 p.m. The event will conclude with a book signing next to the theater at Maui Ocean Treasures. Register for the event at mauioceancenter.org/booklaunch



“This book is like a treasure hunt for me,” the author said. “I did research about Mā‘alaea years ago to lead hikes there and it morphed into a book. I can’t wait for people to read it and take the adventure along with us.”

The Mā‘alaea Village Association published the book with support from Maui Ocean Center as well as the Maui County Office of Economic Development and Sierra Club Maui Group. The Mā‘alaea Village Association will donate copies of the book to schools and libraries throughout Maui County.

Beyond engaging readers in the region’s past through stories, illustrations and rare archival photos, the Mā‘alaea Village Association seeks to build support for protecting the area’s archeological sites, famous surf spots and scenic views along with restoring Mā‘alaea Bay. Proceeds from book sales are dedicated to these efforts.