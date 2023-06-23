Shores Today Saturday Surf Surf AM PM AM PM North Facing 0-2 0-2 0-2 0-2 West Facing 0-2 1-3 2-4 4-6 South Facing 1-3 2-4 4-6 6-8 East Facing 4-6 4-6 5-7 5-7

TODAY Weather Mostly sunny. Scattered showers. High Temperature In the mid 80s. Winds East winds around 20 mph. Tides Kahului Low 0.3 feet 10:39 AM HST. Sunrise 5:46 AM HST. Sunset 7:10 PM HST.

TONIGHT Weather Mostly cloudy until 12 AM, then partly

cloudy. Scattered showers. Low Temperature In the upper 60s. Winds East winds around 20 mph. Tides Kahului High 2.1 feet 06:26 PM HST. Low 0.8 feet 02:03 AM HST. High 0.9 feet 05:47 AM HST.

SATURDAY Weather Mostly sunny. Scattered showers. High Temperature In the mid 80s. Winds East winds 15 to 20 mph. Tides Kahului Low 0.5 feet 11:14 AM HST. Sunrise 5:46 AM HST. Sunset 7:10 PM HST.

Swell Summary

Surf along south facing shores will begin to rise tonight through Saturday as a large long-period south-southeast swell begins to fill in. This will be a long-lived event lasting well into next week for southern exposures, with a peak possibly reaching the advisory level Saturday night through Sunday night. Surf along east facing shores will remain rough each day due to the strong trade winds. Surf along north and west facing shores will remain near the summertime average through Saturday, then slightly rise Sunday into next week as a small northwest swell arrives.

NORTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Knee to thigh high NE short period wind swell in the morning builds a bit for the afternoon.

Conditions: Sideshore/choppy with E winds 20-25mph.

SOUTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Semi glassy/semi bumpy with NNW winds 5-10mph in the morning shifting WNW less than 5mph in the afternoon.

WEST SIDE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Clean with E winds 15-20mph in the morning increasing to 20-25mph in the afternoon.