Maui Surf

Maui Surf Forecast for June 23, 2023

June 23, 2023, 6:00 AM HST
Photo Credit: Todd Melton










Shores
Today
Saturday




Surf

Surf




AM
PM
AM
PM 




North Facing
0-2
0-2
0-2
0-2 




West Facing
0-2
1-3
2-4
4-6 




South Facing
1-3
2-4
4-6
6-8 




East Facing
4-6
4-6
5-7
5-7 







TODAY







Weather
Mostly sunny. Scattered showers. 




High Temperature
In the mid 80s. 




Winds
East winds around 20 mph. 











Tides




   Kahului
Low 0.3 feet 10:39 AM HST. 











Sunrise
5:46 AM HST. 




Sunset
7:10 PM HST.









TONIGHT







Weather
Mostly cloudy until 12 AM, then partly

                            cloudy. Scattered showers. 		




Low Temperature
In the upper 60s. 




Winds
East winds around 20 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
High 2.1 feet 06:26 PM HST.




Low 0.8 feet 02:03 AM HST.




High 0.9 feet 05:47 AM HST.
















SATURDAY







Weather
Mostly sunny. Scattered showers. 




High Temperature
In the mid 80s. 




Winds
East winds 15 to 20 mph. 











Tides




   Kahului
Low 0.5 feet 11:14 AM HST. 











Sunrise
5:46 AM HST. 




Sunset
7:10 PM HST.









Swell Summary




Surf along south facing shores will begin to rise tonight through Saturday as a large long-period south-southeast swell begins to fill in. This will be a long-lived event lasting well into next week for southern exposures, with a peak possibly reaching the advisory level Saturday night through Sunday night. Surf along east facing shores will remain rough each day due to the strong trade winds. Surf along north and west facing shores will remain near the summertime average through Saturday, then slightly rise Sunday into next week as a small northwest swell arrives. 




NORTH SHORE 


ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD
ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Knee to thigh high NE short period wind swell in the morning builds a bit for the afternoon.



				  Conditions: Sideshore/choppy with E winds 20-25mph. 


SOUTH SHORE 


ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Semi glassy/semi bumpy with NNW winds 5-10mph in the morning shifting WNW less than 5mph in the afternoon. 


WEST SIDE 


ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Clean with E winds 15-20mph in the morning increasing to 20-25mph in the afternoon. 




Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com

 
  
 
 
 
        
				

					

            
          

          

					              
                            
                            
                            
              					

					
