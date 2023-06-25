Wehilei. Photo Credit: Wehilei

This month’s popular Hawaiian Music Series will be held on June 29 at 6 p.m. on the Baldwin Home Museum lawn, and will feature young Hawaiian music talent, Wehilei.

With her fresh and vibrant voice, Wehilei brings unique sounds to today’s Hawaiian music scene, blending her Hawaiian musical roots with reggae sounds and pop structures.

Nominated for seven Nā Hōkū Hanohano awards in 2023, Wehilei composed her very first song “Kohala, HI” with her ʻukulele at just 13 years. Her love for music blossomed early in her life with the support of her artistic parents, Lorna Lim, renowned for hits like “Pua Olena” and “Kuʻuipo,” and Wailau Ryder, a Hawaiian Slack-key artist and music producer. Her family is also known for their musical band named “The Lim Family of Kohala.” Wehilei’s talent and heartfelt music plays across all Hawaiian islands and has now reached North America, New Zealand and Australia.

This free concert is held on the last Thursday of every month on the Baldwin Home Museum lawn, at the corner of Front and Dickenson Streets. It is presented by the Lahaina Restoration Foundation and made possible with the support of the County of Maui Office of Economic Development.

“Hawaiian Music Series, now in its 15th year, offers free Hawaiian Music concerts under the stars to the community and visitors alike,” said Theo Morrison, Executive Director of Lahaina Restoration Foundation. “Everyone is invited to join us for a beautiful evening out in town, enjoying great Hawaiian music just steps away from award-winning restaurants and vibrant shops in the heart of Lahaina.”

Those in attendance are asked to bring their own blankets, mats, and low-back beach chairs to enjoy the music on the event lawn, since chairs are limited.

Paid parking is available on Dickenson Street, behind the Baldwin Home Museum. Parking fees support this community event, all cultural activities, historic sites, and museums under the care of Lahaina Restoration Foundation.

For more information, please visit https://lahainarestoration.org/calendar/