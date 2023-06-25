Maui Surf

Maui Surf Forecast for June 25, 2023

June 25, 2023, 6:00 AM HST
Play
Listen to this Article
2 minutesLoading Audio... Article will play after ad...
Playing in :00
A
A
A

no slideshow

Photo Credit: Steven Mark

HIGH SURF ADVISORY FOR SOUTH FACING SHORES










Shores
Today
Monday




Surf

Surf




AM
PM
AM
PM 




North Facing
2-4
2-4
2-4
2-4 




West Facing
4-6
4-6
4-6
4-6 




South Facing
8-12
7-10
6-8
6-8 




East Facing
5-7
5-7
5-7
5-7 







TODAY







Weather
Mostly sunny. Scattered showers. 




High Temperature
In the mid 80s. 




Winds
East winds around 20 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
High 1.0 feet 08:07 AM HST.




Low 0.8 feet 12:01 PM HST.











Sunrise
5:46 AM HST. 




Sunset
7:10 PM HST.









TONIGHT







Weather
Partly cloudy. Scattered showers. 




Low Temperature
In the upper 60s. 




Winds
Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
High 1.9 feet 07:29 PM HST.




Low 0.5 feet 03:18 AM HST.
















MONDAY







Weather
Mostly sunny. Scattered showers. 




High Temperature
In the mid 80s. 




Winds
East winds 15 to 20 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
High 1.2 feet 10:27 AM HST.




Low 1.1 feet 01:44 PM HST.











Sunrise
5:47 AM HST. 




Sunset
7:11 PM HST.









Swell Summary




South facing shores continue to get long period swell energy from the SSE. This will be a long- lived event with surf hovering well above average through the first half of next week as a second long- period pulse arrives Monday. Surf will return to the summertime average late next week as the swell diminishes. 


Surf along E facing shores will remain rough and choppy with short- period wind waves through through early next week due to the strong trades. A small NNW swell will bring some small surf to N facing shores the next couple of days, with some trade wind swell also wrapping into exposed locations. 




ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD
ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD
NORTH SHORE 



				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Knee to thigh high ENE short period wind swell with occasional waist high sets.



				  Conditions: Choppy/sideshore current with E winds 20-25mph. 


ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD
SOUTH SHORE 



				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Semi glassy/semi bumpy in the morning with NW winds less than 5mph. Glassy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the W. 


ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD
WEST SIDE 



				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Clean with E winds 20-25mph. 




Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com

 
  
 
 
 
        
				

					

            
          

          

					              
                            
                            
                            
              					

					
						Looking for locally based talent?
Post a Job Listing
					
				


				
 
 
Sponsored Content
 
 
Subscribe to our Newsletter

            Stay in-the-know with daily or weekly
headlines delivered straight to your inbox.
            
  •  
  •  
Cancel
×
 
  
 
 
 
 
  
 
 
  
Comments
This comments section is a public community forum for the purpose of free expression. Although Maui Now encourages respectful communication only, some content may be considered offensive. Please view at your own discretion. View Comments 
   
  
  
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
    
Trending Now
    12023 Makawao Rodeo Parade Returns With Country Concert To Follow      2Hawaiʻi Gas Prices Third Highest In Us      3Great Snail Bail 8000 Rare Hawaiian Land Snails Moved To Larger Lab      4Potential Listeria Monocytogenes Contamination Prompts Voluntary Recall Of Specific Frozen Fruit Products      5Hawaiʻi Alpha Delta Kappa Announces Maui 2023 Scholarship Recipients      6Five Maui Police Department Lieutenants Promoted To Captains