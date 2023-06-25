Maui Surf Forecast for June 25, 2023
HIGH SURF ADVISORY FOR SOUTH FACING SHORES
|Shores
|Today
|Monday
|Surf
|Surf
|AM
|PM
|AM
|PM
|North Facing
|2-4
|2-4
|2-4
|2-4
|West Facing
|4-6
|4-6
|4-6
|4-6
|South Facing
|8-12
|7-10
|6-8
|6-8
|East Facing
|5-7
|5-7
|5-7
|5-7
|Weather
|Mostly sunny. Scattered showers.
|High Temperature
|In the mid 80s.
|Winds
|East winds around 20 mph.
|
|Sunrise
|5:46 AM HST.
|Sunset
|7:10 PM HST.
|Weather
|Partly cloudy. Scattered showers.
|Low Temperature
|In the upper 60s.
|Winds
|Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph.
|
|Weather
|Mostly sunny. Scattered showers.
|High Temperature
|In the mid 80s.
|Winds
|East winds 15 to 20 mph.
|
|Sunrise
|5:47 AM HST.
|Sunset
|7:11 PM HST.
Swell Summary
South facing shores continue to get long period swell energy from the SSE. This will be a long- lived event with surf hovering well above average through the first half of next week as a second long- period pulse arrives Monday. Surf will return to the summertime average late next week as the swell diminishes.
Surf along E facing shores will remain rough and choppy with short- period wind waves through through early next week due to the strong trades. A small NNW swell will bring some small surf to N facing shores the next couple of days, with some trade wind swell also wrapping into exposed locations.
NORTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Knee to thigh high ENE short period wind swell with occasional waist high sets.
Conditions: Choppy/sideshore current with E winds 20-25mph.
SOUTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Semi glassy/semi bumpy in the morning with NW winds less than 5mph. Glassy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the W.
WEST SIDE
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Clean with E winds 20-25mph.
