Shores Today Monday Surf Surf AM PM AM PM North Facing 2-4 2-4 2-4 2-4 West Facing 4-6 4-6 4-6 4-6 South Facing 8-12 7-10 6-8 6-8 East Facing 5-7 5-7 5-7 5-7

TODAY Weather Mostly sunny. Scattered showers. High Temperature In the mid 80s. Winds East winds around 20 mph. Tides Kahului High 1.0 feet 08:07 AM HST. Low 0.8 feet 12:01 PM HST. Sunrise 5:46 AM HST. Sunset 7:10 PM HST.

TONIGHT Weather Partly cloudy. Scattered showers. Low Temperature In the upper 60s. Winds Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Tides Kahului High 1.9 feet 07:29 PM HST. Low 0.5 feet 03:18 AM HST.

MONDAY Weather Mostly sunny. Scattered showers. High Temperature In the mid 80s. Winds East winds 15 to 20 mph. Tides Kahului High 1.2 feet 10:27 AM HST. Low 1.1 feet 01:44 PM HST. Sunrise 5:47 AM HST. Sunset 7:11 PM HST.

Swell Summary

South facing shores continue to get long period swell energy from the SSE. This will be a long- lived event with surf hovering well above average through the first half of next week as a second long- period pulse arrives Monday. Surf will return to the summertime average late next week as the swell diminishes.

Surf along E facing shores will remain rough and choppy with short- period wind waves through through early next week due to the strong trades. A small NNW swell will bring some small surf to N facing shores the next couple of days, with some trade wind swell also wrapping into exposed locations.

NORTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Knee to thigh high ENE short period wind swell with occasional waist high sets.

Conditions: Choppy/sideshore current with E winds 20-25mph.

SOUTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Semi glassy/semi bumpy in the morning with NW winds less than 5mph. Glassy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the W.

WEST SIDE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Clean with E winds 20-25mph.