Kāʻanapali Ocean Resort donates $15,000 to MEO’s Kahi Kamaliʻi

June 26, 2023, 8:00 AM HST
For the third year in a row, the Kāʻanapali Ocean Resort Charitable Trust made a donation to MEO’s Kahi Kamaliʻi Early Childhood Center. A delegation from the Trust made a visit to Kahi Kamaliʻi on June 16, and posed with this check. Shown (from left) are: Lisa Watford, Trust contributor; Mark Watford, Chair of the Trust; Debbi Amaral, director of MEO’s Early Childhood Services; Debbie Cabebe, MEO CEO; Sean Ganhinhin, Trust volunteer; and Angela Nolan, Trustee. (PC: Maui Economic Opportunity)

The Kāʻanapali Ocean Resort Charitable Trust recently gifted Maui Economic Opportunity’s Kahi Kamaliʻi Infant Toddler Center $15,000 to support safe and affordable child care for many parents looking to improve their lives. This gift marks Kāʻanapali Ocean Resort Charitable Trustʻs third donation to the organization in three years.

Officials with the Kāʻanapali Ocean Resort Charitable Trust visited the Center, which provides child care for 1 to 3 year olds, at the J. Walter Cameron Center on June 16.  MEO Early Childhood Director Debbi Amaral gave the delegation a tour of the facility with the children going about their activities.

  • Kahi Kamali‘i lead teacher Stacy Meyer presents a thank you card to Mark Watford and other members of the Kā‘anapali Ocean Resort Charitable Trust who visited the early childhood center. Also shown (from left) are Lisa Watford, contributor to the Trust; and Angela Nolan, a Trustee. (PC: Maui Economic Opportunity)
  • MEO CEO Debbie Cabebe greets Mark Watford, chair of the Kā‘anapali Ocean Resort Charitable Trust, and the rest of the Trust delegation visiting MEO’s Kahi Kamali‘i Early Childhood Center on Friday, June 16. The Trust made a $15,000 donation to Kahi Kamali‘i. (PC: Maui Economic Opportunity)
  • A father and son enter Kahi Kamali‘i Early Childhood Center as MEO Early Childhood Services Director Debbi Cabebe and Angela Nolan, Kā‘anapali Ocean Resort Charitable Trust Trustee and Sean Ganhinhin, Trust volunteer, look on. (PC: Maui Economic Opportunity)
  • MEO Director of Early Childhood Services Debbi Amaral talks about the Kahi Kamali‘i Early Childhood Services program in the facility at the J. Walter Cameron Center with a delegation from the Kā‘anapali Ocean Resort Charitable Trust. The Trust donated $15,000 to Kahi Kamali‘i. (PC: Maui Economic Opportunity)

The Charitable Trust has gifted Kahi Kamaliʻi a total of $40,000 over the three years. The first donation was made during the pandemic, when Kahi Kamaliʻi provided child care to many front line health care workers, police and other essential workers. 

The work of Kahi Kamaliʻi aligns with the mission of the Charitable Trust to communicate and demonstrate Hoʻokipa, generous hospitality, and Mālama, deep care, for the community by supporting charitable needs.

The center’s three staff members provide child care weekdays year-round for 15 infants and toddlers. The goal is to allow families to work, attend school or participate in employment training. Financial support is available to families through Maui County scholarships and the state’s Child Care Connection subsidies.

According to Debbie Cabebe, CEO of the nonprofit MEO, the funds from the Charitable Trust will be used to address rising operating costs due to inflation and other factors.

“The cost of child care has become prohibitively high for many families,” said Cabebe, who also greeted Charitable Trust officials Friday. “We so appreciate the generosity of the Kāʻanapali Ocean Resort Charitable Trust to once again recognize the important work of Kahi Kamaliʻi and to help provide peace of mind for parents seeking safe and quality child care while they pursue better lives for their families.”

The infant toddler center opened in 2003 as a partnership with the J. Walter Cameron Center to address the need for center-based quality care for children under 3 years old. The program is licensed by the state Department of Human Services and is currently at capacity.  Licensing requirements at Kahi Kamaliʻi include staffing of one lead caregiver and two other caregivers to maintain a ratio of 1 adult to 5 children.

Kahi Kamaliʻi is open from 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. weekdays. For more information about Kahi Kamaliʻi Infant Toddler Center, call 808-249-2988.

