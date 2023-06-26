For the third year in a row, the Kāʻanapali Ocean Resort Charitable Trust made a donation to MEO’s Kahi Kamaliʻi Early Childhood Center. A delegation from the Trust made a visit to Kahi Kamaliʻi on June 16, and posed with this check. Shown (from left) are: Lisa Watford, Trust contributor; Mark Watford, Chair of the Trust; Debbi Amaral, director of MEO’s Early Childhood Services; Debbie Cabebe, MEO CEO; Sean Ganhinhin, Trust volunteer; and Angela Nolan, Trustee. (PC: Maui Economic Opportunity)

The Kāʻanapali Ocean Resort Charitable Trust recently gifted Maui Economic Opportunity’s Kahi Kamaliʻi Infant Toddler Center $15,000 to support safe and affordable child care for many parents looking to improve their lives. This gift marks Kāʻanapali Ocean Resort Charitable Trustʻs third donation to the organization in three years.

Officials with the Kāʻanapali Ocean Resort Charitable Trust visited the Center, which provides child care for 1 to 3 year olds, at the J. Walter Cameron Center on June 16. MEO Early Childhood Director Debbi Amaral gave the delegation a tour of the facility with the children going about their activities.















The Charitable Trust has gifted Kahi Kamaliʻi a total of $40,000 over the three years. The first donation was made during the pandemic, when Kahi Kamaliʻi provided child care to many front line health care workers, police and other essential workers.

The work of Kahi Kamaliʻi aligns with the mission of the Charitable Trust to communicate and demonstrate Hoʻokipa, generous hospitality, and Mālama, deep care, for the community by supporting charitable needs.

The center’s three staff members provide child care weekdays year-round for 15 infants and toddlers. The goal is to allow families to work, attend school or participate in employment training. Financial support is available to families through Maui County scholarships and the state’s Child Care Connection subsidies.

According to Debbie Cabebe, CEO of the nonprofit MEO, the funds from the Charitable Trust will be used to address rising operating costs due to inflation and other factors.

“The cost of child care has become prohibitively high for many families,” said Cabebe, who also greeted Charitable Trust officials Friday. “We so appreciate the generosity of the Kāʻanapali Ocean Resort Charitable Trust to once again recognize the important work of Kahi Kamaliʻi and to help provide peace of mind for parents seeking safe and quality child care while they pursue better lives for their families.”

The infant toddler center opened in 2003 as a partnership with the J. Walter Cameron Center to address the need for center-based quality care for children under 3 years old. The program is licensed by the state Department of Human Services and is currently at capacity. Licensing requirements at Kahi Kamaliʻi include staffing of one lead caregiver and two other caregivers to maintain a ratio of 1 adult to 5 children.

Kahi Kamaliʻi is open from 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. weekdays. For more information about Kahi Kamaliʻi Infant Toddler Center, call 808-249-2988.