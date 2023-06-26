Fourth of July fireworks display. Lahaina, Maui (7.4.18) PC: Rachael Johnson

A single public aerial fireworks display is scheduled on July Fourth, at 8 p.m. from a barge positioned offshore of Front St. in Lahaina. The LahainaTown Action Committee and the County of Maui Mayor’s Office of Economic Development continue to seeking financial support from the community for this year’s Fourth of July Fireworks Spectacular.

Maui fire officials say the best way to stay safe is to not use fireworks in the first place. “Leave fireworks to the professionals,” the department advises.

The sale of July Fourth fireworks begins on June 29, 2023 and ends on July 4, 2023 at 8 p.m., the County of Maui’s, Department of Fire and Public Safety announced.

A fireworks permit is not required during designated times for consumer fireworks such as sparklers, snakes, and cylindrical or cone fountains which emit effects not higher than 12 feet off the ground.

Retail stores will not be selling any firecrackers during this holiday so no Firecracker Permits will be sold. The Maui Fire Department also reminds residents of the following rules regarding fireworks use:

Fireworks can only be legally set off from 1 p.m. to 9 p.m. on the Fourth of July.

Setting off fireworks outside designated times is punishable by law. Violations are subject to fines of up to $2,000.

Aerial fireworks are illegal and extremely dangerous. The import, transfer, sale, or use of aerial fireworks without a permit is a Class C Felony.

General Prohibitions:

It is unlawful to remove or extract pyrotechnic contents.

It is unlawful to throw any ignited fireworks from a moving vehicle.

It is unlawful to set off fireworks within 1000 feet of health care facilities and facilities for animals.

It is unlawful to set off fireworks by schools.

It is unlawful to set off fireworks on public roads, in County parks, at County facilities, cane fields, or places of worship.

It is unlawful for any person without a permit to set off, ignite, discharge or otherwise cause to explode any fireworks within 500 feet from any hotel.

It is unlawful for any person to offer for sale, sell or give any fireworks to minors, and for any minors to possess, purchase, or set off, ignite or otherwise cause to explode any fireworks, except that the parents or guardians may allow the minor to use fireworks while under the immediate supervision and control of an adult.

Safety Tips Regarding Fireworks Use:

Fireworks can be dangerous, causing serious burns and eye injuries.

Young children and fireworks do not mix. Never give fireworks, even sparklers to young children. Sparklers burn at

temperatures of 2,000 degrees Fahrenheit.

Older children should only use fireworks under the direct supervision of an adult.

Always read and follow all warnings and instructions listed by the manufacturer for the safe use and handling of fireworks.

Make sure you have a clear, flat area to use the fireworks; away from structures, dry grass or brush, or other readily ignitable materials.

Have a water hose or bucket of water readily available in case of a fire.

For additional information on fireworks permits, contact the Maui Fire Department’s, Fire Prevention Bureau at 808-876-4690 or refer to the Hawaiʻi Revised Statutes 132D.