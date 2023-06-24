The LahainaTown Action Committee and the County of Maui Mayor’s Office of Economic Development are seeking donations to support this yearʻs Fourth of July Fireworks Spectacular in Lahaina Town. (PC: LahainaTown Action Committee)



The LahainaTown Action Committee and the County of Maui Mayor’s Office of Economic Development are seeking financial support from the community for this year’s Fourth of July Fireworks Spectacular.

All residents and visitors are invited to partake in the festivities by strolling through historic Lahaina and indulging in the holiday specials offered by oceanfront restaurants and town shops. Live musical performances will be held in Campbell Park along with a classic car show presented by Maui Classic Cruisers on the 700 Block of Front St.



















Live music in Campbell Park will commence at 5 p.m. and is sponsored the Lahaina Restoration Foundation, Lahaina Sunrise Rotary Club, Hawaiʻi Tourism Authority, Arts Education for Children Group, and Jazz Maui, featuring the Chop Suey Jazz Orchestra, King Kekaulike Na Aliʻi Big Band, and the Maui Community Band.

“The July Fourth celebration in Lahaina Town has consistently proven to be a significant economic catalyst, firmly established as a cherished tradition embraced by our community and visitors,” states Sne Patel, president of the LahainaTown Action Committee. “We extend our heartfelt appreciation to the Mayor’s Office, the Office of Economic Development, and the Maui Police and Fire Departments for their invaluable support in organizing this remarkable event. We are immensely grateful to the businesses that have already demonstrated their generosity through financial contributions.”

An aerial fireworks display is scheduled for 8 p.m., originating from a barge positioned offshore of Front St. Spectators can enjoy the fireworks from charter boats in Lahaina Harbor or from land throughout Lahaina Town.

“While we have made substantial progress, additional funding is still required, and we warmly welcome donations at any level,” Patel said.

Contributions for this event can be made online at www.visitlahaina.com. For more information, contact the LahainaTown Action Committee at [email protected]

No parking will be available on Front Street on July 4 from 1 to 9 p.m., spanning from Pāpalua St. to Hotel St. Additionally, Front Street will be temporarily closed to vehicular traffic from 5 to 9 p.m., ensuring a safe and enjoyable experience for all attendees.