Maui Surf Forecast for June 26, 2023

June 26, 2023, 6:00 AM HST
Photo Credit: Heather Salanti

HIGH SURF ADVISORY FOR SOUTH FACING SHORES










Shores
Today
Tuesday




Surf

Surf




AM
PM
AM
PM 




North Facing
3-5
3-5
2-4
2-4 




West Facing
4-6
5-7
5-7
4-6 




South Facing
6-8
7-10
7-10
6-8 




East Facing
5-7
5-7
5-7
5-7 







TODAY







Weather
Partly sunny. Scattered showers. 




High Temperature
In the mid 80s. 




Winds
East winds 15 to 20 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
High 1.2 feet 10:27 AM HST.




Low 1.1 feet 01:44 PM HST.











Sunrise
5:47 AM HST. 




Sunset
7:11 PM HST.









TONIGHT







Weather
Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers. 




Low Temperature
In the upper 60s. 




Winds
East winds around 15 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
High 1.7 feet 08:02 PM HST.




Low 0.3 feet 03:50 AM HST.
















TUESDAY







Weather
Partly sunny. Scattered showers. 




High Temperature
In the mid 80s. 




Winds
East winds around 15 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
High 1.6 feet 11:36 AM HST.




Low 1.3 feet 04:15 PM HST.











Sunrise
5:47 AM HST. 




Sunset
7:11 PM HST.









Swell Summary




The current south-southeast swell is gradually diminishing, as another pulse of south-southeast swell is expected to bring south facing shores back into High Surf Advisory Criteria later today through Tuesday. Surf along south shores will return to the summertime average (or lower) later in the week. 


Surf along east facing shores will remain rough and choppy with short-period wind waves due to the strong trades before easing slightly. A small NNW swell will bring some small surf to N facing shores the next couple of days, with some trade wind swell also wrapping into exposed locations. 




NORTH SHORE 



				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Knee to thigh high NE short period wind swell with occasional waist high sets.



				  Conditions: Choppy/sideshore current with E winds 20-25mph. 


SOUTH SHORE 



				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Semi glassy/semi bumpy with W winds less than 5mph in the morning shifting WNW for the afternoon. 


WEST SIDE 



				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Clean with E winds 20-25mph. 




Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com

 
  
 
 
 
        
				

					

            
          

          

					              
                            
                            
                            
              					

					
