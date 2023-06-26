Shores Today Tuesday Surf Surf AM PM AM PM North Facing 3-5 3-5 2-4 2-4 West Facing 4-6 5-7 5-7 4-6 South Facing 6-8 7-10 7-10 6-8 East Facing 5-7 5-7 5-7 5-7

TODAY Weather Partly sunny. Scattered showers. High Temperature In the mid 80s. Winds East winds 15 to 20 mph. Tides Kahului High 1.2 feet 10:27 AM HST. Low 1.1 feet 01:44 PM HST. Sunrise 5:47 AM HST. Sunset 7:11 PM HST.

TONIGHT Weather Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers. Low Temperature In the upper 60s. Winds East winds around 15 mph. Tides Kahului High 1.7 feet 08:02 PM HST. Low 0.3 feet 03:50 AM HST.

TUESDAY Weather Partly sunny. Scattered showers. High Temperature In the mid 80s. Winds East winds around 15 mph. Tides Kahului High 1.6 feet 11:36 AM HST. Low 1.3 feet 04:15 PM HST. Sunrise 5:47 AM HST. Sunset 7:11 PM HST.

Swell Summary

The current south-southeast swell is gradually diminishing, as another pulse of south-southeast swell is expected to bring south facing shores back into High Surf Advisory Criteria later today through Tuesday. Surf along south shores will return to the summertime average (or lower) later in the week.

Surf along east facing shores will remain rough and choppy with short-period wind waves due to the strong trades before easing slightly. A small NNW swell will bring some small surf to N facing shores the next couple of days, with some trade wind swell also wrapping into exposed locations.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

NORTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Knee to thigh high NE short period wind swell with occasional waist high sets.

Conditions: Choppy/sideshore current with E winds 20-25mph.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

SOUTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Semi glassy/semi bumpy with W winds less than 5mph in the morning shifting WNW for the afternoon.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

WEST SIDE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Clean with E winds 20-25mph.