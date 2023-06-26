Maui Surf Forecast for June 26, 2023
HIGH SURF ADVISORY FOR SOUTH FACING SHORES
|Shores
|Today
|Tuesday
|Surf
|Surf
|AM
|PM
|AM
|PM
|North Facing
|3-5
|3-5
|2-4
|2-4
|West Facing
|4-6
|5-7
|5-7
|4-6
|South Facing
|6-8
|7-10
|7-10
|6-8
|East Facing
|5-7
|5-7
|5-7
|5-7
|Weather
|Partly sunny. Scattered showers.
|High Temperature
|In the mid 80s.
|Winds
|East winds 15 to 20 mph.
|Sunrise
|5:47 AM HST.
|Sunset
|7:11 PM HST.
|Weather
|Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers.
|Low Temperature
|In the upper 60s.
|Winds
|East winds around 15 mph.
|Weather
|Partly sunny. Scattered showers.
|High Temperature
|In the mid 80s.
|Winds
|East winds around 15 mph.
|Sunrise
|5:47 AM HST.
|Sunset
|7:11 PM HST.
Swell Summary
The current south-southeast swell is gradually diminishing, as another pulse of south-southeast swell is expected to bring south facing shores back into High Surf Advisory Criteria later today through Tuesday. Surf along south shores will return to the summertime average (or lower) later in the week.
Surf along east facing shores will remain rough and choppy with short-period wind waves due to the strong trades before easing slightly. A small NNW swell will bring some small surf to N facing shores the next couple of days, with some trade wind swell also wrapping into exposed locations.
NORTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Knee to thigh high NE short period wind swell with occasional waist high sets.
Conditions: Choppy/sideshore current with E winds 20-25mph.
SOUTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Semi glassy/semi bumpy with W winds less than 5mph in the morning shifting WNW for the afternoon.
WEST SIDE
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Clean with E winds 20-25mph.
Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com