Project L.I.Y.T. Program

The Maui Police Department’s C.O.R.E. Unit launches its inaugural Project L.I.Y.T. (Live In Your Truth) Program. The program’s objective is to assist young individuals, ages 14 to 24, who may or may not be unsheltered, dealing with mental illness, substance abuse and/or are at risk.

Through collaboration with community partners, Project L.I.Y.T. aims to eliminate the challenges preventing youth from discovering the possibilities of who they can be, regardless of their circumstances.

Through activities, workshops, and mentorship opportunities, participants will have the chance to explore their interests, develop crucial skills, and create meaningful connections with like-minded peers and accomplished professionals, according to the program announcement.

“We are thrilled to launch our inaugural Project L.I.Y.T. Program and provide a transformative experience for young individuals aspiring to build themselves a better future by equipping them with the tools needed,” said Maui Police Chief John Pelletier. “We look forward to witnessing the incredible growth and accomplishments of our participants.”

Highlights of the program include:

Physical Health: Participants will engage in interactive workshops and seminars focused on healthy living, substance abuse, and distracted driving. Emotional and Spiritual Health: Topics such as Self-awareness, Bullying and the Law, and Social awareness will be facilitated with community partners. Mental and Social Health: Participants will learn different tools to assist in coping with stress, focusing on suicide prevention and understanding what sex trafficking is and how to report suspected offenses. Environmental Health: Participants will perform several hours of community service in collaboration with a community partner to learn the importance of giving back and taking an active role in their community. Networking Opportunities: The program will provide a platform for participants to connect with industry professionals, local service agencies, and peers, fostering collaboration and potential future collaborations.

The program kicks off on Monday, June 26, 2023, and run for one week at the Hawaiʻi Job Corps Center in Makawao. Community partners include Hawaiʻi Job Corps Center, Maui Aids Foundation, Maui Memorial Medical Center, Mental Health America, Parents and Children Together, and the Young Men’s Christian Association.

For more information contact [email protected].