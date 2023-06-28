Maui Surf

Maui Surf Forecast for June 28, 2023

June 28, 2023, 6:00 AM HST
Play
Listen to this Article
1 minuteLoading Audio... Article will play after ad...
Playing in :00
A
A
A

no slideshow

Photo Credit: Jan Busch










Shores
Today
Thursday




Surf

Surf




AM
PM
AM
PM 




North Facing
1-3
1-3
1-3
1-3 




West Facing
2-4
2-4
1-3
1-3 




South Facing
4-6
3-5
2-4
2-4 




East Facing
2-4
2-4
2-4
2-4 







TODAY







Weather
Mostly sunny. Scattered showers. 




High Temperature
In the mid 80s. 




Winds
East winds 10 to 15 mph. 











Tides




   Kahului
High 1.9 feet 12:18 PM HST. 











Sunrise
5:47 AM HST. 




Sunset
7:11 PM HST.









TONIGHT







Weather
Mostly cloudy until 12 AM, then partly

                            cloudy. Scattered showers. 		




Low Temperature
In the upper 60s. 




Winds
East winds around 15 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low 1.3 feet 06:02 PM HST.




High 1.4 feet 09:26 PM HST.




Low -0.1 feet 04:59 AM HST.
















THURSDAY







Weather
Mostly sunny. Scattered showers. 




High Temperature
In the mid 80s. 




Winds
Northeast winds around 15 mph. 











Tides




   Kahului
High 2.2 feet 12:56 PM HST. 











Sunrise
5:48 AM HST. 




Sunset
7:11 PM HST.









Swell Summary




Surf along south facing shores will steadily lower through Thursday, then return to the typical summertime average Friday through the weekend. Surf along east facing shores will gradually lower through the second half of the week as the trades ease locally and upstream across the eastern Pacific. Surf along north and west facing shores will remain near the summertime average each day with mainly background north-northwest swell moving through. 




NORTH SHORE 


ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD
ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Sideshore/choppy with E winds 15-20mph. 


SOUTH SHORE 


ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Clean in the morning with NNE winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting SW 5-10mph. 


WEST SIDE 


ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Clean with E winds 15-20mph. 




Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com

 
  
 
 
 
        
				

					

            
          

          

					              
                            
                            
                            
              					

					
						Looking for locally based talent?
Post a Job Listing
					
				


				
 
 
Sponsored Content
 
 
Subscribe to our Newsletter

            Stay in-the-know with daily or weekly
headlines delivered straight to your inbox.
            
  •  
  •  
Cancel
×
 
  
 
 
 
 
  
 
 
  
Comments
This comments section is a public community forum for the purpose of free expression. Although Maui Now encourages respectful communication only, some content may be considered offensive. Please view at your own discretion. View Comments 
   
  
  
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
    
Trending Now
    1Olowalu Fire Updates      2Eight Ocean Safety Officers Graduate On Maui With 5th Recruit Class      3Maui July Fourth Aerial Fireworks Display In Lahaina Mfd Issues Fireworks Reminders      4Photos 2023 Makawao Rodeo Parade Winners Outstanding Entries      5Permanent Speed Limit Reduction Announced For Part Of Haleakala Highway      6Lanaʻi Becomes The First Island To Be Fully Fiber Enabled By Hawaiian Telcom