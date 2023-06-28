Shores Today Thursday Surf Surf AM PM AM PM North Facing 1-3 1-3 1-3 1-3 West Facing 2-4 2-4 1-3 1-3 South Facing 4-6 3-5 2-4 2-4 East Facing 2-4 2-4 2-4 2-4

TODAY Weather Mostly sunny. Scattered showers. High Temperature In the mid 80s. Winds East winds 10 to 15 mph. Tides Kahului High 1.9 feet 12:18 PM HST. Sunrise 5:47 AM HST. Sunset 7:11 PM HST.

TONIGHT Weather Mostly cloudy until 12 AM, then partly

cloudy. Scattered showers. Low Temperature In the upper 60s. Winds East winds around 15 mph. Tides Kahului Low 1.3 feet 06:02 PM HST. High 1.4 feet 09:26 PM HST. Low -0.1 feet 04:59 AM HST.

THURSDAY Weather Mostly sunny. Scattered showers. High Temperature In the mid 80s. Winds Northeast winds around 15 mph. Tides Kahului High 2.2 feet 12:56 PM HST. Sunrise 5:48 AM HST. Sunset 7:11 PM HST.

Swell Summary

Surf along south facing shores will steadily lower through Thursday, then return to the typical summertime average Friday through the weekend. Surf along east facing shores will gradually lower through the second half of the week as the trades ease locally and upstream across the eastern Pacific. Surf along north and west facing shores will remain near the summertime average each day with mainly background north-northwest swell moving through.

NORTH SHORE

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Sideshore/choppy with E winds 15-20mph.

SOUTH SHORE

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Clean in the morning with NNE winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting SW 5-10mph.

WEST SIDE

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Clean with E winds 15-20mph.