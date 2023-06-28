Fourth of July fireworks and music, the Maui Film Festival, the Makawao Stampede rodeo and a number of Hawaiian concerts, including one by rising talent Wehilei, are among the top events happening on Maui. Several events are free.

Check out our Top 20 list below.

No. 1 – Maui Film Festival (June 28 – July 2, Kahului)

The 2023 Maui Film Festival STARDUST CINEMA

Stardust Cinema presents the Maui Film Festival, which takes place Wednesday through Sunday at the Maui Arts & Cultural Center.

There are two feature films per evening, plus music, hula, awards, speakers and film shorts at the A&B Amphitheater and Yokouchi Pavilion. It’s free entry for kids 12 and under. Gates open each day at 5 p.m, with the program starting at 5:45 p.m.

On Wednesday, films include “Big+Wave Guardians” about the life guard rescues in massively big waves on Oahu’s North Shore and “Humanity Stoked” profiling world-class skateboarders. Humanity Stokes is a winner at 13 film festivals in 8 countries.

On Thursday, the film “Common Ground” will be shown, with actors Jason Momoa, Woody Harrelson, Laura Dern and others penning letters to a future generation about climate concerns.

“Jules,” an extraterrestrial who lands in the back yard of a resident in a small town in western Pennsylvania, will be shown on Friday.

“Blueback,” an inspiring film about a child who befriends an enormous blue grouper while diving, will be shown on Satruday. The program on Saturday also includes Luminary Award Presentations to rising stars, including Annie Gonzalez. She is the leading actress in Eva Longoria’s film directorial debut “Flamin’ Hot, an inspirational story of a Frito-Lay janitor who used his Mexican heritage to develop Flamin’ Hot Cheetos.

For the latest film details, go to Maui Film Festival. Five-night passes are $175, plus applicable fees, and are on sale only by phone at 808-242-7469 at offices open Tuesday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Individual nightly tickets are $36 on sale at MauiArts.org or by phone at 808-242-7469

No. 2 – July Fourth Fireworks (July 4, Lahaina)

4th of July fireworks/festivities in Lahaina. Photo credit: Carl Yoshihara (7.6.19)

Live music takes place at Campbell Park near the Lahaina Library at the intersection of Front and Dickerson streets in Lahaina from 5 to 8 p.m. on Tuesday. The music includes entertainment by jazz/blues vocalist Sheryl Renee.

The “Lahaina Spectacular Fireworks Show” begins at 8 p.m. They can be seen from several vantage points, including restaurants along Front Street and from ships out of Lahaina Harbor.

No. 3 – Makawao Stampede rodeo (June 30 – July 1, Makawao)

Makawao Stampede rodeo runs from Friday through Sunday at Oskie Rice Arena. Photo courtesy of Makawao Stampede and Michael Huddleston.

The Makawao Stampede rodeo begins at Oskie Rice Arena on Friday at 4 p.m. with vendors and food trucks.

A concert begins at 5 p.m. with the Bull Bash. Bull riding events follow at 7 p.m. On Saturday and Sunday, the traditional rodeo events take place along with a pre-show of music. General admission and weekend passes may be purchased here.

No. 5 – Grammy winner James Kimo West at Ocean Vodka (July 3, Kula)

A Hawaiian Music Celebration featuring falsetto masters takes place at The Point Cafe at Ocean Vodka Organic Farm & Distillery Monday from 5 to 7 p.m. Grammy winner and slack key guitar master James Kimo West entertains with falsetto masters Leokani Pryor and CJ Boom Helekahi. Admission is free.

Other entertainment at Ocean Vodka:

June 29, slack key guitar master Shem Kahawai

June 30, Jason Arcilla with island-style grooves

July 1, multiple Na Hoku Hanohana winner Kevin Brown

July 2, female virtuoso Namaka Pau’ole and guitar master Chayce Tancayo

No. 6 – Benefit concert with Sheryl Renee at Kuʻia Estate Chocolate Factory (July 2, Lahaina)

Sheryl Renee

Singer-actress Sheryl Renee and her band will perform at a benefit concert on Sunday from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Maui Ku’ia Estate Chocolate Factory at 78 Ulupono Street.

It’s part of the Jazz Maui Series, where ticket proceeds go to benefit Maui music workshops with professionals. Renee, described as the “Lady with a Golden Voice,” has also appeared in more than 40 theatrical productions.

She’ll be performing with keyboardist Paul January, bassist Dave Graber and drummer Howie Rentzer. Advance ticket purchase is required and tickets are available at the Chocolate Factory or JazzMaui.org. Here’s a profile off the Jazz Maui Series founder Bryant Neal.

No. 7 – Sean Na’auao at The Shops at Wailea, (June 30, Wailea)

Sean Na’auo

Multi-Nā Hōkū Hanohano award winner Sean Na’auao performs at The Shops at Wailea in a free benefit concert for Hospice Maui on Friday from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Hospice Maui is a nonprofit dedicated to providing care to local families experiencing a state of bereavement.

Guests will have the opportunity to learn more about Hospice Maui, the variety of resources they offer, and ways to give back to the organization. This includes hospice and palliative care, hospice Maui hale and bereavement support.

Naʻauao’s solo career kicked off with two releases, “Giving Something Back” and “Hawaiian Living,” in the mid-1990s. The release of his Fish and Poi album in 1997 earned him a prestigious Nā Hōkū Hanohano award for Island Contemporary Album of the Year. Na‘auao released full length E Kahiau, a beautiful and heartfelt tribute to his son, Kahiau. For more information, visit the website or call 808- 891-6770.

No. 8 – New Food Court celebration at Lahaina Cannery Mall (June 28-30, Lahaina)

George Kahumoku Jr. performs at the Lahaina Cannery Mall July 5.

The Lahaina Cannery Mall is celebrating the opening of its new food court with complimentary entertainment from Wednesday through Friday from 3 to 5 p.m. The Pau Hana Series includes outside food vendors and pop-up shops. Entertainment includes:

June 28, Ahumanu

June 29, Na Hoku Hanohano winner Kevin Brown

June 30, Neval Too Late with songs from the 1970s till now

July 5, Multiple Grammy winner George Kahumoku

For a schedule of complimentary hula and ‘ukulele lessons, go to lahainacannerymall.com

No. 9 – Ledward Ka’apana at Slack Key Show (July 5, Napili)

Ledward Ka’apana is the featured guest at multiple Grammy winner George Kahumoku’s Slack Key Show at the Napili Kai Beach Resort on Wednesday from 6:30 to 8:15 p.m.

Ka’apana, once a member of the renown trio Hui O Hana, is a master of the guitar and is able to sing in baritone or falsetto. He has four Grammy nominations and two wins on slack key. His website is ledwardkaapana.com.

For more information and tickets, go to slackkeyshow.com. Last year, Kahumoku also received the Hawaii Academy of Recording Artists’ 2022 Lifetime Achievement Award.

No. 10 – Maui Bon dance at Lahaina Jodo Mission ( July 1, Lahaina)

Lahaina Hongwanji Mission. File photo credit: Melanie Agrabante.

The Bon dance season continues on Maui through September, with a bon dance at the Lahaina Jodo Mission at 12 Ala Moana Street on Saturday at 8 p.m.

It’s a time when Japanese and other Buddhists commemorate and reunite with deceased ancestors. It’s believed that ancestral spirits visit their relatives, then return to their afterlife.

The Bon dance is a celebration of this season, with a mixture of Hawaii influences. Buddhist members sell a variety of island food. Visitors are welcome. For more information, call 808-661-4304.

No. 11 – Wehilei performs at Baldwin House lawn (June 29, Lahaina)

Wehilei. Photo Credit: Wehilei

Young talent Wehilei performs at the Baldwin Home Museum lawn on Thursday at 6 p.m. as part of a free Hawaiian Music Series presented by the Lahaina Restoration Foundation.

She brings a unique sound to Hawaiian music, blending her Hawaiian musical roots with reggae sounds and pop structures. Wehilei, who composed her first song at age 13, was nominated for seven Nā Hōkū Hanohano awards in 2023. Her love for music blossomed early with support of her artistic parents known as The Lim Family of Kohala.

No. 12 – The House Shakers at Fleetwood’s on Front Street (June 28-29, Lahaina)

The House Shakers with Grammy-award winning bassist-vocalist Lenny Castallanos perform at Fleetwood’s on Wednesday and Thursday at 7:30 p.m. Castallanos is part of the Grammy-award winning Mick Fleetwood’s Blues Band.

Playing on a separate stage at the same time is pianist-singer Rose O’Leary performing her light-hearted, upbeat music. For more information including reservations, go to Fleetwood’s or call 808-669-MICK.

No. 13 – Nara Boone, Liz Morales at Ritz Carlton (July 1, Kapalua)

Nara Boone

Singers Nara Boone and Liz Morales will be performing island soul-influenced blues and R&B at the Alaloa Lounge at the Ritz Carlton Kapalua on Saturday. Morales will be singing at 6 p.m., and then joined by Boone from 7 to 9 p.m.

Boone was the voice of the long-running historical entertainment musical ‘Ulalena at Maui Myth & Magic Theatre in Lahaina.

No. 14 — Hui Noeau Art Workshops (July, Makawao)

Learn printmaking, freestyle jewelry and metal smithing, and spinner ring making with lessons offered in July at the Hui No’eau Visual Arts Center.

The adult classes are offered on the former Baldwin Estate. There are also children and teen classes. For more information, go to Hui Noeau classes.

No. 15 – Island Soul dance band at Mulligans on the Blue (July 2, Wailea)

Missy Aguilar

Island Soul performs dance hits from the 1970s until now at Mulligans on the Blue on Sunday from 5 to 8 p.m.

The band features Missy Aguilar on vocals, George Tavoularis on keyboards, R.E. Meoyer on guitar and vocals, James Somera on drums and Jay Molina on bass and vocals. For reservations including cover information, call 808-874-1131.

No. 16 – Mark Johnstone & Friends at Pāʻia Bay Coffee & Bar (July 2, Pāʻia)

Pianist-singer Mark Johnstone & Friends perform at Sunday Jazz Brunch at the Paia Bay Coffee & Bar Sunday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Johnstone is a member of Mick Fleetwood’s Blues Band and The Island Rumors Band. He has shared the stage with Willie Nelson, Carlos Santana, John Mayall, Michael MaConald and Alice Cooper. For more information, call the restaurant, located next to the old Charlie’s Restaurant, at 808-579-3111.

No. 17 — Rock & Roll Cabaret at da Playground (July 1, Māʻalaea)

A one-day only performance of “Rock & Roll Cabaret” takes place at da Playground Maui Saturday at 8 p.m. Doors open at 7 p.m. A group of dancers and singers groove this Independence weekend in a production organized by the S Effect and celebrating one of America’s greatest music genres — rock n’ roll.

Guest performers include Kelsey Jamison, Makena Lauren and Lo Wolf. Must be 21 or older. Parking is free after 5 p.m. For more information, including tickets, go to daplaygroundmaui.com or call 808-727-2571

No. 18 – Magic show at Mulligans (June 29, Wailea)

Brenton Keith & His Bag O’ Tricks show perform magic suitable for all ages at Mulligans on the Blue on Thursday from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. For reservations and tickets, call 808-874-1131.

No. 19 – Violinist Andrea Walls at Java Jazz (July 1 & 4, Honokowai)

Violinist Andrea Walls is joined by Josh Emmanuel Saturday at Java Jazz.

Violinist Andrea Walls performs with guitarist Josh Emmanuel at Java Jazz on Saturday and Tuesday from 7 to 10 p.m.

Walls is a classically trained violinist who is versatile and plays in many styles, including jazz, pop, rock, African, Brazilian, Middle Eastern and Gypsy. For more information including reservations, go to JavaJazzMaui.com or call 808-667-0787.

No. 20 – David Fraser at Coffee Attic (July 5, Wailuku)

Singer-pianist David Fraser, who sometimes has surprise guests, will perform the blues at the Maui Coffee Attic on July 5 at 8:30 a.m. The show is free.

Fraser sings some covers and original music. For more information, go to mauicoffeeattic.com or call John, 808-250-9555.