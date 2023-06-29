Updates: Brush fire near Honolua Bay at Kapalua Plantation Estates
Update: 2:37 p.m., 12:53 p.m. June 29, 2023
The Honoapiʻilani Highway is now OPEN at Plantation Club Drive in Kapalua. It was closed earlier today as crews battled a brush fire in the area.
This is a separate fire than the Olowalu fire that started on Tuesday.
Today’s closure went into effect at 11:28 a.m. in the area of Kapalua Plantation Estates in an area of brush area north of Keoawa Place (mauka of Honolua Bay). Police issued an update at 12:53 p.m, saying the road had reopened.
The fire had burned a total of 5 acres, and was declared 100% contained at approximately 12:45 p.m. Personnel will continue mop-up operations.
*Check back for updates, which will be posted as they become available.