Maui News

Updates: Brush fire near Honolua Bay at Kapalua Plantation Estates

June 29, 2023, 1:04 PM HST
* Updated June 29, 4:03 PM
Play
Listen to this Article
1 minuteLoading Audio... Article will play after ad...
Playing in :00
A
A
A

Kapalua/Honolua brush fire (6.29.23) VC:  Paele Kiakona 

Update: 2:37 p.m., 12:53 p.m. June 29, 2023

The Honoapiʻilani Highway is now OPEN at Plantation Club Drive in Kapalua. It was closed earlier today as crews battled a brush fire in the area.

This is a separate fire than the Olowalu fire that started on Tuesday.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD
ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Today’s closure went into effect at 11:28 a.m. in the area of Kapalua Plantation Estates in an area of brush area north of Keoawa Place (mauka of Honolua Bay). Police issued an update at 12:53 p.m, saying the road had reopened.

The fire had burned a total of 5 acres, and was declared 100% contained at approximately 12:45 p.m. Personnel will continue mop-up operations.

*Check back for updates, which will be posted as they become available.

Kapalua/Honolua fire. PC: Maui Fire Department (6.29.23)

ADVERTISEMENT
Looking for locally based talent?
Post a Job Listing

Sponsored Content

Subscribe to our Newsletter

Stay in-the-know with daily or weekly
headlines delivered straight to your inbox.
Cancel
×

Comments

This comments section is a public community forum for the purpose of free expression. Although Maui Now encourages respectful communication only, some content may be considered offensive. Please view at your own discretion. View Comments
Trending Now
1Olowalu Fire Updates 2Permanent Speed Limit Reduction Announced For Part Of Haleakala Highway 3Liloa Dr Extension In Kihei Maui Gets 25m In Federal Funds Includes Two More Roundabouts 4Kahului Airport Busier Than Usual Following Flight Cancelations Caused Delays From Olowalu Fire 5Olowalu Fire Burns 120 Acres Now 80 Contained 6New Maui Book Reveals Untold History Of Maʻalaea With Rare Photos Maps Illustrations