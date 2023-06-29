Kapalua/Honolua brush fire (6.29.23) VC: Paele Kiakona

Update: 2:37 p.m., 12:53 p.m. June 29, 2023

The Honoapiʻilani Highway is now OPEN at Plantation Club Drive in Kapalua. It was closed earlier today as crews battled a brush fire in the area.

This is a separate fire than the Olowalu fire that started on Tuesday.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Today’s closure went into effect at 11:28 a.m. in the area of Kapalua Plantation Estates in an area of brush area north of Keoawa Place (mauka of Honolua Bay). Police issued an update at 12:53 p.m, saying the road had reopened.

The fire had burned a total of 5 acres, and was declared 100% contained at approximately 12:45 p.m. Personnel will continue mop-up operations.

*Check back for updates, which will be posted as they become available.

Kapalua/Honolua fire. PC: Maui Fire Department (6.29.23)