Maui News

Maui Behavioral Health Resources welcomes new board, officers

June 29, 2023, 5:09 AM HST
Play
Listen to this Article
2 minutesLoading Audio... Article will play after ad...
Playing in :00
A
A
A

New MBHR board members David Jenkins and Dr. David Abelson. PC: Maui Behavioral Health Resources

Maui Behavioral Health Resources announced the addition of two new board members following an installation ceremony at their annual meeting on June 23, 2023. David Jenkins and David Abelson, MD, will be joining the board effective July 1, 2023.

David Jenkins, a longtime supporter of the organization, joined the board in hopes of using his business experience. He said, “I hope to find a way that my business management background can help support the dedicated professional staff as they battle to help the thousands of Maui people a year whose lives have been blighted by drug and alcohol use.”

Dr. Abelson has been with Maui VA Clinic since 2015. He said, “As a physician and a community member, I have been interested in joining the board for some time, being aware that there is a great need for services to families and individuals who are experiencing a variety of mental health, substance or domestic abuse, as well as lack of easy access to primary care. I look forward to collaborating with the MBHS Board in addressing the community’s needs; I feel honored and privileged being able to serve in this manner.”

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD
ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Two current board members were also installed as new board officers during the ceremony. Brian Moto, Esq. will serve as Treasurer, and Maren McBarnet will serve as Secretary. Kelli Myers will continue in the role of President and Dr. Lauri Calkins will remain Vice President.

These changes will also go in to effect on July 1, 2023 at the start of the organization’s fiscal year.

Leaving the board at this time are Karen Temple, Esq. and Bill Oldham.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

“I thank Karen and Bill for their service; their assistance over the past several years has been invaluable to our organization,” said CEO Jud Cunningham. “Karen has helped when questions regarding legal matters arise, and Bill has helped us in forming our vision and direction.”

Looking for locally based talent?
Post a Job Listing

Sponsored Content

Subscribe to our Newsletter

Stay in-the-know with daily or weekly
headlines delivered straight to your inbox.
Cancel
×

Comments

This comments section is a public community forum for the purpose of free expression. Although Maui Now encourages respectful communication only, some content may be considered offensive. Please view at your own discretion. View Comments
Trending Now
1Olowalu Fire Updates 2Permanent Speed Limit Reduction Announced For Part Of Haleakala Highway 3Liloa Dr Extension In Kihei Maui Gets 25m In Federal Funds Includes Two More Roundabouts 4Kahului Airport Busier Than Usual Following Flight Cancelations Caused Delays From Olowalu Fire 5Olowalu Fire Burns 120 Acres Now 80 Contained 6New Maui Book Reveals Untold History Of Maʻalaea With Rare Photos Maps Illustrations