Kīhei fire burns four acres near wastewater facility
An estimated four acres of brush burned in a fire near the wastewater facility off of the Piʻilani Highway in Kīhei on Thursday afternoon.
The fire was reported at 4:50 p.m. on June 29, 2023.
Upon arrival, fire crews found a quick moving brush fire. Department personnel battled the blaze under windy conditions with winds blowing at 10-20 mph.
The fire resulted in the temporary closure of the Piʻilani Highway at Kanani Road for about 35 minutes while crews brought the fire under control.
The fire was declared 100% contained at approximately 5:30 p.m., and was extinguished at 7:34 p.m.
The cause of the fire is undetermined, according to department officials.
Responding units included: Engine 6, Engine 14, Tanker 10 and Tanker 14.