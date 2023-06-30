Maui News

Kīhei fire burns four acres near wastewater facility

June 30, 2023, 11:16 AM HST
Kīhei brush fire. PC: Maui Fire Department (6.29.23)

An estimated four acres of brush burned in a fire near the wastewater facility off of the Piʻilani Highway in Kīhei on Thursday afternoon.

The fire was reported at 4:50 p.m. on June 29, 2023.

Upon arrival, fire crews found a quick moving brush fire. Department personnel battled the blaze under windy conditions with winds blowing at 10-20 mph.

The fire resulted in the temporary closure of the Piʻilani Highway at Kanani Road for about 35 minutes while crews brought the fire under control.

The fire was declared 100% contained at approximately 5:30 p.m., and was extinguished at 7:34 p.m.

The cause of the fire is undetermined, according to department officials.

Responding units included: Engine 6, Engine 14, Tanker 10 and Tanker 14.

Kīhei brush fire. PC: Maui Fire Department (6.29.23)
Comments

