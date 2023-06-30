Kīhei brush fire. PC: Maui Fire Department (6.29.23)

An estimated four acres of brush burned in a fire near the wastewater facility off of the Piʻilani Highway in Kīhei on Thursday afternoon.

The fire was reported at 4:50 p.m. on June 29, 2023.

Upon arrival, fire crews found a quick moving brush fire. Department personnel battled the blaze under windy conditions with winds blowing at 10-20 mph.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

The fire resulted in the temporary closure of the Piʻilani Highway at Kanani Road for about 35 minutes while crews brought the fire under control.

The fire was declared 100% contained at approximately 5:30 p.m., and was extinguished at 7:34 p.m.

The cause of the fire is undetermined, according to department officials.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Responding units included: Engine 6, Engine 14, Tanker 10 and Tanker 14.