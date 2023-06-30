Maui News

“Sustainability Together: Community-led Regenerative Action” speaker series, July 10

June 30, 2023, 2:57 PM HST
The County of Maui Environmental Protection and Sustainability Division will host the second installment of its speaker series “Sustainability Together: Community-led Regenerative Action” on July 10 from 5 to 8:30 p.m. at the Molokaʻi Community Health Center. The event will be streamed live on Akakū Maui Community Media Channel 54.

In the second of the four-part speaker series, participants will gain insights into the household-level impacts of energy insecurity and how different communities have successfully mobilized to build resilience through the use of renewable solar energy.

In partnership with Akakū Community Media, the series highlights community-driven initiatives that foster resilience in Maui County. The events are planned to inspire Maui Nui to mālama our land, waters and each other.

Panelists at the July 10 event include Molokaʻi Homestead representatives, community organizer and solar energy technician Todd Yamashita, Leilani Chow of Sustʻāinable Molokaʻi, Keaʻa Davis of Shake Energy Collaborative and Harumi McClure of Haru Energy.

Those attending can ask questions and learn about tools and regenerative solutions that are available to communities.

For more information or to arrange Americans with Disability Act assistance, call the Environmental Protection and Sustainability Division at 808-270-7631.

