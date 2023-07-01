(PC: Binhi at Ani)

Binhi at Ani will award 25 scholarships to the Class of 2023. The four top-rated students will receive $2,000 while 21 other students honorees will receive $1,000. The scholars were evaluated by an independent panel of judges and graded on academic achievement, honors and activities, an essay and letters of recommendation.

“Thanks to the success of our annual Scholarship Golf Tournament and the generosity of our scholarship partners, we are able to award scholarships to 25 outstanding students,” said Melen Agcolicol, president of Binhi at Ani. “This is another record for Binhi at Ani and we are so grateful to all those who made it happen.”

“All the students had outstanding academic records,” said Michelle Balala Siores, chairperson of the Scholarship Committee. “They were active in their school activities and volunteered hundreds of hours of their time to support our community organizations.”

The $2,000 Scholarship awardees include:

Kathleen Baniqued, daughter of Johnny and Monet Baniqued. The Lahainaluna High School graduate will attend San Diego State University, majoring in Accounting. Baniqued receives a $2,000 In Memory of Agrifina “Aggie” Cabebe/Binhi at Ani Scholarship.

Jadelyn Fujii, daughter of Jimmy and Amparo Fujii. The Lahainaluna High School graduate will attend the University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa, majoring in Art Studio. Fujii receives a $2,000 In Memory of Agrifina “Aggie” Cabebe/Binhi at Ani Scholarship.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Karissa Ginoza, daughter of Kyle and Kim Ginoza. The Maui High School graduate will attend the University of Southern California, majoring in Mechanical Engineering/Pre-Med. Ginoza receives a $2,000 Friends of Gil Keith-Agaran/Binhi at Ani Scholarship.

Jazmyne Faith Sagisi Viloria, daughter of Rudolfo and Ruth Viloria. The Maui High School graduate will attend the University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa, majoring in Creative Media and Marketing. Viloria receives a $2,000 In Memory of Agrifina “Aggie” Cabebe/Binhi at Ani Scholarship.

$1,000 Scholarship recipients are:

Blanche Yvonne Abut, daughter of Diane Abut. The Lahainaluna High School graduate will attend the University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa, majoring in Psychology. Abut receives a $1,000 Maui Island Cozy Dental/Binhi at Ani Scholarship.

Taylor Leolani Aloy, daughter of Jesse and Lezlie Aloy. The Kamehameha Schools Maui graduate will attend Seattle University, majoring in Diagnostic Medical Sonography. Aloy receives a $1,000 US Renal Care/Binhi at Ani Scholarship.

Katie Midori Anakalea, daughter of Thomas Leroy Anakalea Jr. and Denise Midori Silva. The Kamehameha Schools Maui graduate will attend Pacific University, majoring in Biology. Anakalea receives a $1,000 Binhi at Ani Scholarship.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Jairo Baguio-Larena, son of Benedicto Larena, Jr. and Edeluisa Baguio-Larena. The H.P. Baldwin High School graduate will attend Seattle University, majoring in Mechanical Engineering. Jairo Baguio-Larena receives a $1,000 Binhi at Ani Scholarship.

Janessa Baguio-Larena, daughter of Benedicto Larena, Jr. and Edeluisa Baguio-Larena. The H.P. Baldwin High School graduate will attend Seattle University, majoring in Social Work. Janessa Baguio-Larena receives a $1,000 In Memory of Rev. Walter T. Baloaloa/Binhi at Ani Scholarship.

Patrick Poʻomanaʻo Borden, son of Francis and Lynette Borden. The Maui High School graduate will attend the University of Nevada, Las Vegas, majoring in Business Finance. Borden receives a $1,000 Café O Lei/Binhi at Ani Scholarship.

Jovan Gumtang Butac, son of Fernand and Marilyn Butac. The Maui High School graduate will attend Grand Canyon University, majoring in General Engineering. Butac receives a $1,000 Binhi at Ani Scholarship.

Troy Concepcion, son of Teody and Aileen Concepcion. The Lahainaluna High School graduate will attend the University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa, majoring in Nursing. Concepcion receives a $1,000 Binhi at Ani Scholarship.



Jordan Cortez, son of Joel and Danise Cortez. The H.P. Baldwin High School graduate will attend the University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa, majoring in Business. Cortez receives a $1,000 Vince & Jennifer Bagoyo & family/Binhi at Ani Scholarship.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Frances Agatha Ruiz Dangtayan, daughter of Bryian and Julie Ann Dangtayan. The Lahainaluna High School graduate will attend the University of Hawaiʻi Maui College, majoring in Hospitality and Tourism. Dangtayan receives a $1,000 Mikilua Farm Center/Binhi at Ani Scholarship.

Taelor Ferrer, daughter of Carlos and Erin Ferrer. The H.P. Baldwin High School graduate will attend the University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa, majoring in Elementary Education. Ferrer receives a $1,000 In Memory of Richard “Pablo” Caldito/Binhi at Ani Scholarship.

Jacob Haʻaheo Ricalde Garcia, son of Daniel Garcia and Arleen Ricalde-Garcia. The Kamehameha Schools Maui graduate will attend Brown University, majoring in Environmental Science. Garcia receives a $1,000 In Memory of Gloria Evangelista Cajigal/Binhi at Ani Scholarship.

Bianca Haugg, daughter of Gerald and Brenda Haugg. The Kīhei Charter School graduate will attend Loyola Marymount University, majoring in Theater Arts. Haugg receives a $1,000 Binhi at Ani Scholarship.

Kailani Ibanez, daughter of Jessie and April Ibanez. The H.P. Baldwin High School graduate will attend Pacific University, majoring in Liberal Arts. Ibanez receives a $1,000 Binhi at Ani Scholarship.

Shelby R. M. Kubo, daughter of Kevin and Traci Kubo. The H.P. Baldwin High School graduate will attend the University of California Davis, majoring in Biological Sciences. Kubo receives a $1,000 Binhi at Ani Scholarship.

Joa Navarro, son of Joel and Jaime Navarro. The Lahainaluna High School graduate will attend the University of Utah, majoring in Finance. Navarro receives a $1,000 McDonald’s of Kahului/Binhi at Ani Scholarship.

Danica Mae Palacio, daughter of Danny and Myrna Palacio. The Maui High School graduate will attend the University of Nevada, Las Vegas, majoring in Comprehensive Medical Imaging. Palacio receives a $1,000 Binhi at Ani Scholarship.

Jarred Peros, son of Greg and Lorelle Peros. The Maui High School graduate will attend the University of California Davis, majoring in Computer Science and Engineering. Peros receives a $1,000 Mikilua Farm Center/Binhi at Ani Scholarship.

Tamryn Taoka, daughter of Truman and Mandi Taoka. The Maui High School graduate will attend the University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa, majoring in Business. Taoka receives a $1,000 In Memory of Stanley “Islao” Magbual/Binhi at Ani Scholarship.

Cedrick Jonathan Gonzales Villegas, son of Ricardo and Sydney Villegas. The Maui High School graduate will attend Seattle University, majoring in Mechanical Engineering. Villegas receives a $1,000 Binhi at Ani Scholarship.

Madison Yu-Cua, daughter of Dennis and Ainee Yu-Cua. The Lahainaluna High School graduate will attend the University of San Francisco, majoring in English. Yu-Cua receives a $1,000 Binhi at Ani Scholarship.

The Scholarship Recipients will be formally introduced at The Seed and Harvest Dinner on July 15 at the Binhi at Ani Filipino Community Center. The newly-elected Binhi at Ani Board of Directors will also be installed.