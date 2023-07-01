Shores Today Sunday Surf Surf AM PM AM PM North Facing 0-2 0-2 0-2 0-2 West Facing 0-2 0-2 0-2 0-2 South Facing 0-2 0-2 0-2 0-2 East Facing 1-3 1-3 1-3 1-3

TODAY Weather Partly sunny. Scattered showers. High Temperature In the mid 80s. Winds East winds 10 to 15 mph. Tides Kahului Low -0.5 feet 06:19 AM HST. High 2.8 feet 02:12 PM HST. Sunrise 5:48 AM HST. Sunset 7:11 PM HST.

TONIGHT Weather Mostly cloudy. Numerous showers. Low Temperature In the upper 60s. Winds East winds around 10 mph. Tides Kahului Low 1.0 feet 08:55 PM HST. High 1.2 feet 12:17 AM HST.

SUNDAY Weather Partly sunny. Scattered showers. High Temperature In the mid 80s. Winds East winds around 15 mph. Tides Kahului Low -0.6 feet 07:02 AM HST. High 2.9 feet 02:52 PM HST. Sunrise 5:49 AM HST. Sunset 7:11 PM HST.

Swell Summary

No significant swells are expected along all shores through next week. For south facing shores, only background swells are expected through most of next week. A low pressure currently far southeast of New Zealand will likely produce a small south swell for next weekend. East shore surf will remain small through the weekend, then gradually trend upward next week as trade winds increase.

NORTH SHORE

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Semi clean/sideshore texture and current in the morning with E winds 15-20mph. This becomes Sideshore/choppy for the afternoon.

SOUTH SHORE

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Glassy in the morning with N winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the WNW.

WEST SIDE

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Clean with E winds 10-15mph in the morning increasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon.