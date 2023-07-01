West Side

Today: Breezy. Partly sunny with scattered showers in the morning, then mostly sunny with isolated showers in the afternoon. Highs 79 to 89. East winds up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers in the evening, then partly cloudy with isolated showers after midnight. Lows 68 to 76. East winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to up to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.

Sunday: Mostly sunny. Scattered showers in the morning, then isolated showers in the afternoon. Highs 79 to 90. East winds up to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

South Side

Today: Partly sunny with scattered showers in the morning, then sunny with isolated showers in the afternoon. Highs around 89. North winds up to 15 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.

Tonight: Partly cloudy with isolated showers. Lows 66 to 75. North winds up to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Sunday: Mostly sunny with isolated showers. Highs around 90. North winds up to 15 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

North Shore

Today: Partly sunny. Breezy. Numerous showers in the morning, then scattered showers in the afternoon. Highs 78 to 85 near the shore to around 66 near 5000 feet. East winds up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy. Numerous showers in the evening, then showers after midnight. Lows 68 to 73 near the shore to 47 to 53 near 5000 feet. Southeast winds up to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

Sunday: Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Showers in the morning, then scattered showers in the afternoon. Highs 79 to 86 near the shore to around 68 near 5000 feet. East winds up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

Central Maui

Today: Breezy. Partly sunny with scattered showers in the morning, then mostly sunny with isolated showers in the afternoon. Highs 82 to 90. Northeast winds up to 20 mph increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Lows 66 to 71. East winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to up to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.

Sunday: Mostly sunny. Breezy. Scattered showers in the morning, then isolated showers in the afternoon. Highs 83 to 91. Northeast winds up to 20 mph increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

Upcountry

Today: Mostly sunny with scattered showers. Highs around 60 at the visitor center to around 55 at the summit. East winds up to 10 mph in the morning becoming light. Chance of rain 50 percent.

Tonight: Partly cloudy with scattered showers. Lows around 46 at the visitor center to around 43 at the summit. East winds up to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

Sunday: Mostly sunny with scattered showers. Highs around 62 at the visitor center to around 57 at the summit. Southeast winds up to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

East Maui

Today: Partly sunny. Breezy. Numerous showers in the morning, then scattered showers in the afternoon. Highs 78 to 85 near the shore to around 66 near 5000 feet. East winds up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy. Numerous showers in the evening, then showers after midnight. Lows 68 to 73 near the shore to 47 to 53 near 5000 feet. Southeast winds up to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

Sunday: Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Showers in the morning, then scattered showers in the afternoon. Highs 79 to 86 near the shore to around 68 near 5000 feet. East winds up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

Lanai City

Today: Partly sunny in the morning then becoming mostly sunny. Breezy. Scattered showers. Highs 73 to 80. Northeast winds up to 15 mph increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Isolated showers in the evening, then scattered showers after midnight. Lows around 64. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

Sunday: Mostly sunny. Isolated showers in the morning, then scattered showers in the afternoon. Highs 72 to 80. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

Kaunakakai

Today: Breezy. Partly sunny with scattered showers in the morning, then mostly sunny with isolated showers in the afternoon. Highs 69 to 90. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

Tonight: Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Breezy. Scattered showers. Lows 57 to 74. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

Sunday: Breezy. Mostly sunny with isolated showers. Highs 69 to 90. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Detailed Forecast

Synopsis

Moderate trades will focus low clouds and showers over windward and mauka areas into next week, especially overnight and during the early morning.

Discussion

Typical, quiet summertime trade wind pattern prevails over the islands through the forecast period. Moderate trades will continue into next week bringing pockets of low clouds and showers to windward and mauka slopes, mainly overnight and during the early morning. Weak troughing embedded in the trades is modeled to advance over the western half of the chain during the latter half of the weekend. The antecedent subsidence inversion will represent a hostile environment for meaningful expansion of showers during this time, particularly during peak heating. Nonetheless, a slight upward tug on the existing inversion may allow a few additional showers into leeward portions of Oahu and Kauai during the day Sunday. Otherwise, little to no change expected during the next several days. The subtropical jet will continue to be a source of periodic high clouds.

Aviation

A high pressure ridge will remain far north of the islands this weekend producing moderate trade winds. Expect passing showers with brief periods of MVFR conditions lasting through Sunday favoring the overnight to early morning hours.

No AIRMETs in effect.

Marine

A ridge of high pressure far north of the state will maintain moderate trade winds through the weekend. Seas remain well below average for Hawaii standards with nearshore buoys around the islands reporting significant wave heights of 4 feet or less. Climatology plots from CDIP show some of the south facing buoys such as Barbers and Lanai buoys near record low for this time of year. Trades winds will begin to gradually strengthen late Sunday into the first half of next week as the ridge north of the area strengthens. Locally strong trade winds for the windier waters around Maui County and the Big Island will likely return around Monday of next week.

No significant swells are expected along all shores through next week. For south facing shores, only background swells are expected through most of next week. A low pressure currently far southeast of New Zealand will likely produce a small south swell for next weekend. East shore surf will remain small through the weekend, then gradually trend upward next week as trade winds increase.

HFO Watches/Warnings/Advisories

None.

