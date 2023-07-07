Maui News

California woman pulled unresponsive from waters at Honolua Bay, Maui

July 7, 2023, 1:19 PM HST
A visitor was pulled unresponsive from waters at Honolua Bay on Maui Thursday morning.

The incident was reported at 8:23 a.m., July 6, 2023.

Police say first responder personnel, including ocean safety, fire, medics, and police, responded.

The woman, identified as Joan Giuliano, 59, of Lancaster, California, had been snorkeling before losing consciousness, according to department reports.  

Once responders brought her on shore, life-saving measures were performed; however, those measures were unsuccessful. 

Police say a preliminary investigation reveals no signs of foul play and an autopsy has been scheduled.

The Maui Police Department extended condolences to Giuliano’s family and friends.

The case is currently classified as an unattended death.

